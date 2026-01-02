Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scott Adams, the controversial cartoonist of the once-popular office satire Dilbert, revealed a somber update on his battle with stage 4 prostate cancer, saying doctors have told him his chances of recovery are “essentially zero.”

During a livestream of his YouTube show Real Coffee with Scott Adams, the 68-year-old longtime Trump supporter and far-right activist spoke candidly about a conversation he had with his radiologist the day before.

“It’s all bad news,” Adams said on Thursday. “The odds of me recovering are essentially zero.”

“I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t,” he added.

Although he expects January to be a “month of transition,” Adams told fans that he plans to keep livestreaming “as long as it makes sense.”

Scott Adams, 68, creator of the 'Dilbert' comic strip, said his radiologist recently told him his chances of recovery from advanced prostate cancer are 'essentially zero' ( YouTube/@RealCoffeewithScottAdams )

“I like doing it. Keeps me busy,” he said.

“I will probably write down some closing thoughts today just so I have them,” he continued.

Adams first announced his metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2025, revealing the disease had spread to his bones.

At that time, he drew parallels between his condition and former President Joe Biden’s publicly disclosed cancer battle, even as he also made headlines for his controversial political commentary.

In December, Adams told fans that he is paralyzed from the waist down due to a tumor located near his spine that affected mobility in his lower body.

“I can’t move any muscles,” he said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “I do have feeling, I just can’t move any muscles.”

“They’re gonna try to radiate that pesky tumor that’s around my spine if all goes well, and it gets more tumor than it gets good stuff, I might get my, at least, ability to get some strength back in my lower body,” he said.

Adams said he asked Trump in November to help pressure his insurer to approve a newly approved cancer treatment that had been delayed.

“I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday,” he said at the time.

Hours later on Truth Social, Trump shared a screenshot of Adams’s post, writing, “On it!”

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also responded on social media, adding, “The President wants to help.”

Dilbert was removed from most newspapers and dropped by its syndicator, Andrews McMeel, in March 2023 after Adams’ racist rant on “Coffee,” in which he labeled Black people a “hate group” and appeared to endorse segregation.

His controversial political statements continued to attract attention, including his support for Trump and warnings of violence if Biden won the 2024 presidential election.

On a late-February episode of “Coffe,” Adams said that, “based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the f*** away.”

“Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed,” he added.

Adams said his outspoken support for Trump has hurt his career, claiming it cut his income by about 40 percent and his social circle by 75 percent.