‘Dilbert’ creator says his prostate cancer has spread and ‘it’s all bad news’
Scott Adams previously asked President Donald Trump to intervene with his insurer over delayed cancer treatment
Scott Adams, the controversial cartoonist of the once-popular office satire Dilbert, revealed a somber update on his battle with stage 4 prostate cancer, saying doctors have told him his chances of recovery are “essentially zero.”
During a livestream of his YouTube show Real Coffee with Scott Adams, the 68-year-old longtime Trump supporter and far-right activist spoke candidly about a conversation he had with his radiologist the day before.
“It’s all bad news,” Adams said on Thursday. “The odds of me recovering are essentially zero.”
“I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t,” he added.
Although he expects January to be a “month of transition,” Adams told fans that he plans to keep livestreaming “as long as it makes sense.”
“I like doing it. Keeps me busy,” he said.
“I will probably write down some closing thoughts today just so I have them,” he continued.
Adams first announced his metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2025, revealing the disease had spread to his bones.
At that time, he drew parallels between his condition and former President Joe Biden’s publicly disclosed cancer battle, even as he also made headlines for his controversial political commentary.
In December, Adams told fans that he is paralyzed from the waist down due to a tumor located near his spine that affected mobility in his lower body.
“I can’t move any muscles,” he said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “I do have feeling, I just can’t move any muscles.”
“They’re gonna try to radiate that pesky tumor that’s around my spine if all goes well, and it gets more tumor than it gets good stuff, I might get my, at least, ability to get some strength back in my lower body,” he said.
Adams said he asked Trump in November to help pressure his insurer to approve a newly approved cancer treatment that had been delayed.
“I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday,” he said at the time.
Hours later on Truth Social, Trump shared a screenshot of Adams’s post, writing, “On it!”
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also responded on social media, adding, “The President wants to help.”
Dilbert was removed from most newspapers and dropped by its syndicator, Andrews McMeel, in March 2023 after Adams’ racist rant on “Coffee,” in which he labeled Black people a “hate group” and appeared to endorse segregation.
His controversial political statements continued to attract attention, including his support for Trump and warnings of violence if Biden won the 2024 presidential election.
On a late-February episode of “Coffe,” Adams said that, “based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the f*** away.”
“Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed,” he added.
Adams said his outspoken support for Trump has hurt his career, claiming it cut his income by about 40 percent and his social circle by 75 percent.
