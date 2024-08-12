Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Disney has announced a spate of major renovations and expansions of several of its parks across the US – including its iconic sites in Florida and California.

The company said that its expansion at Magic Kingdom — the keystone park of Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida — will be its biggest ever, with the incorporation of some of its most popular franchises.

The announcements were made at Disney’s annual D23 convention on Saturday by Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro.

“Disney Experiences is embarking on an accelerated path of ambitious growth and innovation,” he said. “With so many great Disney stories to tell, we’re excited to bring an unprecedented number of new projects to life in the near future.”

According to D’Amaro a land expansion in Orlando will be the largest ever, though specific details are still being developed. However, a large part of the additions will be devoted to Disney villains.

“Since the beginning, our Disney Villains have given us endless possibilities to tell new stories,” D’Amaro said. “In this new land, you’ll see storytelling on a grand scale that only Disney can deliver.”

Artist’s rendering of a new major expansion at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida ( Disney )

One of Disney’s most popular franchises – Cars, which has brought in $1.4m at the global box office – will also gain two new attractions; an off-road rally race ride, and another family-friendly attraction.

Elsewhere in Florida, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will also see the introduction of a brand new land – “Tropical Americas” – with a southern American feel. Guests will now enter the park through the fictional, rain forest village of Pueblo Esperanza.

The expanded section will feature attractions related to globe-hopping archeologist Indiana Jones and another recent popular franchise, Encanto. The ride-through experience will be the first related to the animated film.

Tropical Americas is set to open in 2027.

Artist’s rendering of the new ‘Tropical Americas’ land coming to Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida ( Disney )

Disney’s Hollywood Studios, also in Florida, the Monster’s Inc. franchise will be coming to life.

The Pixar franchise is getting a new land, which will welcome guests to tour the Laugh Factory with a new attraction that will be the first suspended coaster ever in a Disney Park.

“The power of friendship and laughter is at the heart of so many Disney stories – especially Monsters, Inc.,” D’Amaro said. “Now we’re giving fans a whole new way to experience this world in a Disney theme park and connect with the characters they love.”

Over on the West Coast major expansions are also planned, including to one of Disney’s most successful franchises: Marvel. The Avengers Campus at the Disney California Adventure resort will be doubling its size to house two new E-ticket Marvel-themed attractions, according to D’Amaro.

Artist’s rendering of expansion made to the Avengers Campus and new Avatar experience at the Disney’s California Adventure in California ( Disney )

In addition, Avatar — the blockbuster science fiction series that has brought in more than $5 billion at the global box office — will come to the California resort, with a destination inspired by the second Avatar film, Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as the upcoming films.

“With so many great Disney stories to tell, we’re excited to bring an unprecedented number of new projects to life in the near future,” D’Amaro said on Saturday.

“Today we unveiled an extensive slate of new experiences that only Disney can deliver. Work is well underway on all of the new projects we announced, and fans will start to see them come to life in the near future.”