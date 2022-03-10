Disney to ‘pause’ all business in Russia

Disney says that it will “pause” all business in Russia as Vladimir Putin continues to wage his unprovoked assault on Ukraine.

The move by the entertainment giant comes after it suspended the distribution of Disney movies in Russia last week.

Disney said it would be pausing content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line business, National Geographic magazine and tours, and local content production.

“Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia,” a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Company said.

The announcement comes just days after Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald’s and Starbucks announced they were pausing operations in Russia because of the war.

It comes two weeks after the Russian leader ordered his troops into Ukraine, sparking a conflict that has seen the country accused of war crimes and that sparked a major humanitarian crisis in Europe.