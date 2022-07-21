Massive fight breaks out between two families at Disney World

A massive brawl broke out at Disney World this week between two familles, marking the second such incident at the amusement park destination in the last three months.

A bystander at the Orlando-based theme park captured the fight on video, which happened somewhere between Cinderella’s Castle and Peter Pan’s Flight, according to local Fox News affiliate Fox 35 .

As the two families began to square off, a number of people within the two groups could be heard shouting at one another before individuals from each group peeled off from the main hub to pull punches at the opposing family.

The brawl lasted for a few minutes before park security arrived to break it up, lasting long enough that one of the onlookers can be heard commenting off camera about where exactly park personnel was.

“I do not know what prompted this altercation. We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that,” a witness of the fight told FOX 35 News on Wednesday.

Fists were flying at Disney World on Wednesday after two families got caught up in an altercation that escalated to a full blown fight (Fox 35/video screengrab)

Fox 35 reported that one man reportedly suffered injuries to the face, while a separate man ended up hospitalised with a facial laceration with others suffering smaller bruises, The Daily Mail reported.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent that three people were arrested for misdemeanour battery and confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.

Walt Disney World Today shared an interview with one of the individuals who were allegedly involved in Wednesday’s brawl, who explained that the altercation began when they were standing in line for the Mickey’s PhilharMagic when one of the family member’s realised that they’d left their phone on their Electric Conveyance Vehicles chair.

That family member left the line to retrieve it, but when they returned, a separate family standing in line for the same ride wouldn’t allow her to get back in line with her own family.

The two families then reportedly confronted one another after the ride and the verbal exchange then quickly escalated into the physical brawl that was then captured on video and shared widely on social media.

This recent incident marks the second such altercation the theme park has experienced in recent months.

On 9 May, a woman attending the Walt Disney World fireworks show reportedly suffered a head injury after she was knocked to the ground in a fight with a couple over where to stand during the show.