Wild black bear on the loose forces Disney World to close rides

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A black bear on the loose caused Florida’s Disney World to temporarily close some of its rides.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it was aware of a black bear that was sighted in a tree at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando on Monday and said that the animal was most likely searching for food ahead of its winter hibernation.

“In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given the situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear,” the agency said.

Biologists with FWC’s Bear Management Program, as well as FWC Law Enforcement officers, were at the park and “working on capturing and relocating the bear.”

Temporarily closed attractions included Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Hall of Presidents, Liberty Square Riverboat, A Pirate’s Adventure, Tom Sawyer Island, Walt Disney World Railroad including Fantasyland, Frontierland and Main Street.

Walt Disney World said on Monday afternoon that it was reopening Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park as the search continued.

It is the second time this year that a wild animal has crashed the park.

In July, a squirrel was caught on video enjoying the Magic Kingdom’s Carousel of Progress attraction. The furry visitor was seen running around the classic theatre show’s scenes that explain the technological advances of the 20th century.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bears can be found almost anywhere in Florida, they prefer a mixture of flatwoods, swamps, scrub oak ridges, bayheads, and hammock habitats.