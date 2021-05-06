A popular Tiktok personality who has built a reputation from offering his viewers controversial access to less well-known aspects of Disney’s theme parks says he has been permanently banned from all its sites.

Jason Jeter, who is himself a former Disney employee, is known for posting videos in which he gets into off-limits areas or otherwise breaks the amusement parks’ rules.

Describing the incident when he discovered he was banned, he posted a new TikTok video about a run-in with the police.

“So, I’m going to Grand Floridian [a Disney Resort near Orlando] to get food,” he says. “As soon as I get there I’m sitting in the parking lot. For five minutes. Disney security is circling my car.

“I’m like, ‘This is sus, but what’s the worst that’s gonna happen?’ The worst happened.”

“As soon as I get out of the car, Orange County Police Department pulls up.”

“Hi, Jason Jeter,” he recalls them saying. “We have a trespass warning for you from Disney. You’re no longer allowed on the property.”

In the video he goes on to explain how four Disney cast members, a security guard and a Disney investigator all approached him to discuss why he was being barred, saying he faced a “lifetime ban”.

“I can never go back to Disney,” the video maker concludes. “Ever.”

Jeter’s video has been viewed more than 5 million times, with some commenting that they were cancelling their own upcoming trips to Disney parks to show support to the content creator.

Not all of Jeter’s videos were particularly shocking. In one, on a visit to the Disney Springs shopping centre, the Tiktok star scoops water out of a decorative fountain at the venue and appears to drink it.

He then spits it out, saying that it tasted “awful”.

On 18 March, Jeter said, he received an email from the Walt Disney Company which said that they didn’t “appreciate” the videos he was posting, informing him that he won’t be permitted backstage any longer.

Jeter said that he wished the company would have pleasantly requested that he delete the videos, instead of banning him.