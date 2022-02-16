Drunken, naked brawl breaks out at Disney World

Two women who were allegedly at the centre of a drunken brawl at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando last year have had their cases dismissed.

The two women, reportedly sisters from New Jersey, were arrested by Orlando County police last October and were taken into custody after fighting.

WDW News, which reported on the encounter on Friday after seeing a police report, said the two women began arguing inside an Irish bar in Disney Springs, a shopping and entertainment complex within Walt Disney World Resort.

The pair then proceeded to fight outside the bar, not far from the Cirque Du Soleil venue, after an Uber driver refused to take them back to a hotel in Orlando.

At least one of the sisters’ phones had died, the report said, and the Uber was called by Disney World security who witnessed the argument inside an Irish bar.

The younger woman, who managed to become unclothed, was then assisted by deputies “with putting on a blue jean jacket since she was not wearing any clothing,” according to the Orlando County sheriff’s report, which detailed how “both females were screaming at each other”.

A security manager who allegedly witnessed the encounter “said one female was sitting on a bench while the second female was standing over her” and “after attempting to calm the situation, (the security manager) said one female slapped the other in the face”.

“At that point, both females began punching, slapping, and pulling each other’s hair,” police were reported as saying.

The women were separated a second time after the older sister allegledy “slipped” in the other’s vomit, said police. Both women “then fell into the bushes while still fighting”, when they became undressed.

“Shortly after, they began to punch each other again,” and police arrived to arrest the pair.

The report allegedly said Walt Disney World did not have any video surveillance of the brawl between the two women, who were not identified.

A month after the episode in November, a court dismissed disorderly conduct charges against the pair. No further details were given by WDW News, a Disney news blog.

The Independent has approached both Disney World and the Orlando County Sheriff’s Office for comment.