A Las Vegas couple who traveled to Disneyland for Valentine’s Day had their trip ruined when a tree fell on them during dinner, they claim.

LeWanda Joseph, from Las Vegas, said she was with her husband for the park’s “Sweethearts Nite.”

“My husband and I were the ones hit,” Joseph wrote on the Disneyland Magic Keyholders Facebook group. “The tree fell directly on top of us.

“We had just sat down to take photos at the table when the tree snapped and fell.”

Officials told the Daily Bulletin that the tree crashed to the ground at 11.40 pm on February 17. The tree collapsed near the Plaza Inn, which is one of the theme park’s most popular restaurants and sits on the bustling Main Street, U.S.A.

open image in gallery A Nevada couple say that a tree fell on them at Disneyland in Ahaheim, just as they were about to recreate a scene from one of the House of Mouse’s movies ( AP )

Joseph was planning on recreating the iconic spaghetti scene from Lady and the Tramp when the tree fell. Both she and her husband had donned coordinating hats from the movie as they prepared to replicate the scene in which the two dogs share a bowl of pasta.

"That was the one photo we really wanted to do," Joseph told People. "Like two seconds after my husband sat down, he heard the tree snap. I just felt it, and I screamed."

She was left with “soreness” and a “couple of scrapes.”

“I couldn't have anticipated that happening, and I'm just thankful that there weren't any smaller kids or any elderly people sitting there,” she added.

Despite being struck by the tree, Joseph told PEOPLE she is already planning to return to the park in June.

Other social media users in the Disney-themed group shared their experiences at the “Sweethearts Nite” event, with one describing the evening as “crazy windy.”

open image in gallery The tree allegedly fell near the Plaza Inn restaurant on the park's Main Street U.S.A ( Google Streetview )

Like many other parts of California, the Los Angeles area has been battered with strong winds over the past week as winter storms have hit the state.

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued an urgent wind advisory notice, which remains in effect from 9 am on February 19 until 2 am on February 20.

Gusts of up to 45mph are expected in both inland and coastal areas of Orange County, as well as San Bernardino, coastal and valley areas in San Diego. The Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, alongside the Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, will also be blasted by the surging winds.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” the warning reads. “Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Drivers are also advised that strong winds could make driving difficult and to exercise extra caution, according to the notice.

The Independent has contacted Disneyland Anaheim for comment.