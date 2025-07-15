Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former doctor in Cuba, Yodermis Diaz Hernandez, now earns more cultivating black soldier flies for fish feed than he ever did practising medicine.

From a rudimentary workshop on Havana's outskirts, Diaz incubates the insects, utilising equipment crafted from scavenged materials – a common necessity across Cuba.

These flies are gaining global attention, with initiatives in France, the Netherlands, and the UK investing in their farming over the past decade.

Their larvae are voracious waste consumers, devouring urban and agricultural biological refuse to produce protein-rich maggots.

These can then be processed into animal and pet food, a process Diaz notes comes at a remarkably low cost.

"A friend gave me the idea in 2019 after I had practiced internal medicine for over 20 years, and that broadened my horizons," he said.

open image in gallery Yodermis Diaz shows the larvae of black soldier flies in his farm's workshop on the outskirts of Havana ( REUTERS )

That year, new US sanctions hit the Communist-run country, on top of a decades-old trade embargo.

The pandemic then crippled tourism and domestic industry, and inefficiencies in the state-run model slowed the recovery, leaving the Caribbean island nation short of cash to import just about everything. A long economic downturn followed.

The government last year began looking into the benefits of raising flies to make up for a dramatic drop in imported feed for livestock. Diaz said a handful of people in Cuba have begun their own small enterprises.

Last year, Diaz sold 300 kilograms of larvae to freshwater fish farms in Cuba, with each kilogram selling for 450 pesos (around $3.75, at the official exchange rate when dollars are available).

open image in gallery Yodermis Diaz shows two black soldier flies copulating on his hand at his farm's workshop ( REUTERS )

He hopes to sell 1,000 kg this year. That is many times what he could have earned as a doctor, though he says his main interest is sustainability for Cuba.

"We convert that garbage into protein, into gold for the animals, and the waste into fertiliser. We also help the environment," Diaz said.