Woman discovers father is doctor who used own sperm in mother’s fertility treatment

A woman claims a doctor secretly used his own sperm to artificially inseminate her mother – and only discovered he was her father when she took a 23andMe DNA test.

Roberta Voss says she is “horrified” that retired doctor Martin D Greenberg allegedly used his own sperm during her mother’s infertility treatment, a new lawsuit states.

Her mother, Bianca Voss, paid Dr Greenberg $100 to secure sperm from an anonymous donor at a sperm bank in 1983, according to the civil complaint filed in New York.

The procedure was a success and her daughter was born in 1984.

But Roberta Voss says it was not until she did the DNA test in 2020 that she discovered that Dr Greenberg, who now lives in Florida, was her father.

“Dr. Martin Greenberg inserted his own sperm into this patient, Bianca Voss. He did so without her consent and against her wishes,” according to the complaint filed by lawyer Jason Kane.

“Some people call this horrific act ‘medical rape.’ But regardless of the name, Greenberg’s heinous and intentional misconduct is unethical, unacceptable and illegal.”

Dr Greenberg, who used to run a fertility practice in Manhattan, was also registered with 23andMe, Roberta Ross says she was told after the test results came back.

“There in black and white, Dr. Greenberg .... was identified as my father. Not my possible father, not someone sharing a lot of the same DNA characteristics, it says flat out, he is my father,” said Rebecca Voss.

“It’s horrifying to look in the mirror and see the person who violated my mother and I see his face every time I look in the mirror.

“I’m in turmoil about who I am, what this means and what kind of person would do this? And is that a part of who I am? And what about my son?”

The revelation has left Bianca Voss feeling “victimized” and has led to “debilitating anxiety and emotional pain”, the lawsuit states.

“I wanted someone anonymous,” the 75-year-old told reporters on Tuesday.

“He did say, ‘Do you mind the donor is Jewish?’ And I said ‘no’ and that was it.

“I kind of thought it might be a medical student from the hospital, but that was it. And then he asked me for the check for $100 to cover the donor, his inconvenience.”

And she admitted she had struggled to deal with the doctor’s alleged actions.

“How could I have picked such a criminal and immoral physician who would do such an awful thing to me?” she added.

“This whole thing has upended my life and my family’s. The damage it’s doing and the emotional scars it’s creating for me and them I fear will have lasting effects.”

Dr Greenberg’s lawyer, Barry Postman, described the accusations made against his client as “unsubstantiated”.

And he added that the doctor had “dedicated his professional life helping parents bring children into this world when the thought of having families was only a dream”.

“My client has been retired for over 15 years and has no medical record and is not aware of any other document suggesting that he ever was involved in Ms Voss’ medical care,” he told The Independent.

“Moreover, it is my understanding that Ms Voss’ daughter is living a healthy productive life. “

The Independent has reached out to 23andMe for comment.

The lawsuit has not named a specific dollar figure, but says that “the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000, exclusive of interest and costs.”