Terrifying details of an alleged attack on a woman hiking with her doctor husband have emerged in a petition for a restraining order.

Anaesthesiologist Gerhardt Konig and his wife were visiting Oahu, Hawaii, on Monday, when he allegedly tried to kill her on a hiking trail. He was indicted on Friday on attempted murder charges.

The petition for a restraining, which was granted by a judge, said that in December, Konig accused his wife of having an affair “which led to extreme jealousy on his part.” They have been in therapy and counseling since, she said.

The petition added that on Sunday, the couple traveled to Oahu to celebrate her birthday, she said in the petition, while their sons, ages 2 and 4, stayed home on Maui with a nanny and family.

On Monday, Konig suggested they go on a hike in Honolulu, which she described in the petition as having "narrow ridge sections with steep drop-offs on both sides."

"During the hike, I became uneasy and informed Gerhardt that I did not want to continue," she said. "Gerhardt hiked a little further and then came back to get me."

open image in gallery Dr Gerhardt Konig’s wife applied for a restraining order against him after the alleged attack ( Honululu Police )

She then climbed a tree so that her husband could take a photo of her, while he held her phone and hiking bag. He then suggested taking a photo near the edge of a cliff.

"I asked him to move so that I could move away from the cliff, because I was feeling dizzy," she said. He moved.

Later, he grabbed her by her upper arms and started pushing her toward the cliff's edge while yelling that he was sick of her, the petition said.

"At first I thought he was joking, but I quickly realized he was seriously trying to make me fall off the cliff," she said.

They began wrestling and she screamed and pleaded for him to stop, fearing for her life, the petition said.

During the struggle, she said he grabbed his bag and took out a syringe and tried to inject her.

"I do not know what was in the syringe, but Gerhardt is an anesthesiologist and has access to several potentially lethal medications as part of his employment," she said.

She said she bit his arm in an attempt to defend herself.

He then appeared to calm down, but then grabbed a nearby rock and "began bashing me repeatedly on the head with it," she said.

open image in gallery The alleged attack took place on a hiking trail in Oahu, Hawaii. ( Getty Images )

Two women on the trail saw what was happening and said they were calling 911.

The women helped her down the trail while Konig went in another direction. An ambulance took her to a hospital and her husband was arrested that evening.

She said in the petition that she later learned that Konig contacted his adult son, her stepson, and said he had tried to kill her but she got away and that he wanted to kill himself by jumping off a cliff.

Konig is an anesthesiologist at Maui Health, which operates hospitals and clinics in Maui County and is an affiliate of Kaiser Permanente. Maui Health said in a statement to media organizations that he was suspended pending investigation.

Kaiser Permanente said in a statement that Konig is not an employee, but is employed by an independent entity contracted to provide medical services. Kaiser said it has suspended his credentials and his ability to treat patients, pending investigation.

Additional reporting by AP.