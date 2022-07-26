Jump to content
Doctor who provided abortion for rape survivor, 10, defends herself against critics in first TV interview

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 26 July 2022 22:43
<p>Dr Caitlin Bernard</p>

Dr Caitlin Bernard

(CBS Evening News)

The Indiana doctor who provided an abortion for a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio has defended herself against her pro-life critics in her first TV interview.

Dr Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, came under fire from a string of Republican politicians and media personalities who questioned if the case had even happened.

Now she has urged those people who doubt children need abortion to “Come spend a day in my clinic. Come see the care that we provide every single day.”

“The situations that people find themselves in, and in need of abortion care are some of the most difficult that you could imagine. And that’s why we as physicians need to be able to provide that care unhindered, that medical decisions need to be made between a physician and their patients,” she said in an interview with CBS Evening News.

