A dog was accidentally sent through airport security X-ray, TSA says

A dog was accidentally sent through an airport X-ray machine after being zipped inside a passenger’s backpack, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA Great Lakes shared an image of the backpack in a carry-on bin at airport security along with an X-ray that showed the outline of the dog in the carry-on luggage.

The bizarre incident took place at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

The small dog, which was a dachshund Chihuahua mix, was “a little skittish” when it came out of the machine but otherwise unharmed, according to TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle.

The passenger was seemingly “unaware” that there are separate screening requirements for animals and did not alert the TSA staff about the dog.

“After (the dog) was discovered by the X-ray operator, the officer explained the proper process to the passenger and confirmed she had disclosed she was travelling with the pet to the airline,” Ms Mayle told The Independent in a statement. “After her bags were cleared, she proceeded to her gate.”

A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JLOStCDsir — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022

TSA said it had publicized the incident to remind passengers how to travel safely with an animal.

“When travelling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine,” TSA Great Lakes tweeted.

They also tweeted a video showing how the process should be properly carried out.

“If you think your pet will attempt an escape, ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal. Alternative screening options may be available,” the organization wrote.

The incident happened two weeks after a cat was discovered inside and removed from a suitcase at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport.