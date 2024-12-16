Man mauled to death by his three pet American bully dogs outside San Diego school

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 26-year-old man was mauled to death by his pet dogs in a horror attack that left another victim seriously injured.

Pedro Luis Ortega was attacked by his three American bully dogs outside Ericson Elementary School in Mesa Viking Park, San Diego, at around midday Friday, San Diego police told NBC7.

A second unnamed adult stepped in to try to help Ortega, the Los Angeles Times reported, while other bystanders tried to fend off the dogs with shovels and a golf club.

Officers responded to the scene to find Ortega covered in bites from the 100-pound dogs. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The second adult also suffered “serious bite injuries,” authorities said, while a child present at the scene was left unharmed.

Officers deployed tasers on the dogs and quickly captured two of them while the third escaped. The school was plunged into a brief lockdown while authorities searched for the animal, before it was found at the owner’s home nearby.

Witness Steve Marto told KSWB/KUSI he initially thought police were trying to detain someone before realizing the commotion was due to a dog attack. “They were big, like XL bullies, just massive muscle,” he said.

Torn clothing and a shoe were seen at the scene.

open image in gallery The attack took place outside Ericson Elementary School in Mesa Viking Park, San Diego (pictured) ( Google Maps )

San Diego Humane Society animal handlers euthanized the three dogs Saturday, spokesperson Nina Thompson told NBC7.

“Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s loved ones,” Thompson said.

The animal’s remains will now be tested for rabies, she added.

The Independent has contacted the San Diego Police Department, the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner, and the San Diego Humane Society for comment.