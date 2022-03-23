A South Carolina woman lost both of her arms after she was viciously attacked by dogs.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs around 10.30am Monday at a home on Ball Road in Honea Path.

The mother-of-three had to be airlifted to a medical facility after the attack. Officials said she had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed as well.

Ms Waltman might also have to have her oesophagus removed, according to local reports.

“This is the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen,” Amy Wynne, Ms Waltman’s sister, told WYFF News .

Another sister, Shenna Green, told reporters that a man found her being attacked by the dogs. He had to get his gun out and shoot in the air to scare the animals off, she said.

Officials have said that Ms Waltman might need more surgeries.

“Her whole demeanour, everything about her has changed,” Ms Wynne said. “She’s woken up, which is good. She’s actually woken up, but it’s not her.”

Ms Waltman’s sisters want the owner of the dogs to be held accountable for the tragedy.

“It could’ve been prevented. If the dogs were locked up or if the dogs were chained up, or if they were never there to begin with, this would’ve never happened,” Ms Wynne said.

The dogs that attacked Ms Waltman lived in the area. Reports said there was a “beware of dogs” sign on the property.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s office said that the animal control department has taken possession of the dogs.

Police are investigating the incident.