North Carolina woman arrested after videos reveal dog groomer punching multiple dogs

A woman in North Carolina has been arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty after video emerged appearing to show her punching multiple dogs while working at a local pet grooming business.

Kirsten Rhea Taylor, 28, of Mooresville, was taken into custody Thursday after police say she was identified as the employee of Classy Critters who had carried out the “disturbing” acts.

An investigation was launched on July 18 after Iredell County Animal Services received reports and video of the alleged abuse by a woman working at the business.

The video, captured by a concerned coworker, depicted the employee – who police later identified as Taylor – “repeatedly striking and mishandling dogs during grooming sessions,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Video revealed “troubling behavior involving at least four separate dogs” who were being treated in a clearly aggressive and abusive manner. The dogs were later confirmed as belonging to clients who had taken them in for routine care.

open image in gallery Kirsten Rhea Taylor, 28, of Mooresville, has been arrested on charges of felony animal cruelty after video emerged of her allegedly punching dogs at a groomers in North Carolina ( Iredell County Sheriff )

Due to the severity of the allegations the case was referred to the sheriff’s office on Monday.

Based on the video evidence and corroborating witness statements, detectives obtained arrest warrants charging Taylor with four counts of felony animal cruelty. A judge set her bail at $10,000.

As of Thursday investigations are ongoing, with detectives with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, assisted by members of Iredell County Animal Control, executing a search warrant at Classy Critters, in Mooresville, North Carolina.

"This case highlights the critical importance of coordinated responses in matters involving animal cruelty,” Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a statement.

open image in gallery The video, captured by a concerned coworker, depicted the employee – who police later identified as Taylor – ‘repeatedly striking and mishandling dogs during grooming sessions,’ according to the sheriff’s office ( WSOC )

“While we maintain a strong working relationship with Animal Services and appreciate their role in this investigation, it is important for the public to understand that the Sheriff’s Office does not oversee Animal Control operations in Iredell County.

“We will always take allegations of animal abuse seriously and will hold offenders accountable.”

The incident also caused issues for another pet grooming service in Rome, Georgia, which happens to share the same name as the North Carolina business. Owners of Classy Critters Grooming and Boarding begged social media users to stop bombarding them with negative reviews.

Wrote the owner: “Please let me reiterate…We are located in Rome, Georgia. We are NOT affiliated with the… business in North Carolina. Please do not tag us in posts, video’s or make ugly comments on my previous posts.”

open image in gallery Footage revealed ‘troubling behavior involving at least four separate dogs’ who were being treated in a clearly aggressive and abusive manner, police say ( WSOC )

“I am truly sorry the people of North Carolina are having to deal with this and it infuriates me to no end that someone could do such things. You guys and your precious pets are in my prayers and I truly hope that justice is served.”

In a separate post, the owner of Classy Critters, in Georgia, added: “Random people are now leaving horrible google reviews for our business in Rome, GEORGIA.

“Y’all, we do not abuse animals. Please understand that we are not affiliated with Classy Critters Pet Spa & Resort LLC in North Carolina. I’m begging, please pay attention to the pages you are on before you leave reviews. This is out of hand. PLEASE, STOP!”