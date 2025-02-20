Dog-gone! Pup makes daring escape from daycare and it’s all caught on film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It was a scene that wasn’t that far-fetched.

Desperate searches are underway in Chicago after a dog opened the door to her daycare center and made a daring escape, despite freezing temperatures - and the whole incident was caught on camera.

Minnie, a seven-and-a-half-year-old black Labrador cross, was caught on camera leaving the PUPS Pet Club in River North, in the South Loop area of the city, on February 16.

In the footage, shared online by the shelter, Minnie is seen scratching at a closed door before jumping up and managing to open it by herself and making a break for freedom. Other footage from the street show her bolting out into the cold and down the street.

Despite the efforts of multiple volunteers throughout the week, including pet recovery experts and even a pet psychic, she has still not been found – though there have been some promising leads.

On Thursday, scent-tracking dogs were deployed to assist as well as a drone expert, who recently helped locate another lost dog using a thermal drone device. Minnie’s owner, Laura Simpler and her family, are helping to coordinate efforts.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Minnie, one of the dogs in our care today, has gone missing. Despite our multiple security measures, the dog managed to find their way out of our facility,” the center posted to Facebook on Sunday, sharing a video of the escape.

According to local weather forecasters, temperatures on Sunday night were around 21 degrees.

“We understand how distressing this news is – we are pet parents too, and this has affected our entire team profoundly. Our immediate and sole focus is on finding and safely recovering Minnie,” the center added.

“While we are distraught about this incident, we are committed to channeling all our energy into bringing this dog home safely.”

In an update posted on Wednesday, the shelter said it was still urging people to come forward with tips and sightings, which it said were “critical” in order to launch more advanced location search operations.

So far, search efforts include the use of drones and tracking services, as well as intensive on-the-ground searches. Volunteers are canvassing key areas, distributing flyers, and contacting local shelters, vets, and businesses, traveling on foot and by car.

Other online resources being used include PetFBI, Pet Amber Alerts and other missing pet sites to ensure we cast the widest net possible.

“We’re following up on every lead, and we are in a communication group with Minnie's family to share updates in real time,” the shelter said. “Thank you all for your heartfelt concern for Minnie and her family.”