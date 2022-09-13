Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 84-year-old woman was found unconscious with her recently adopted dog at her side after being missing for two days.

Pearl Radcliffe arrived at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston, Texas, on Friday around 5pm after being found on a sidewalk on Beechnut Street in the western parts of the city. Officials have said she’s recovering well, KHOU 11 reported.

Her dog, Maximus, was found right next to her, having only been adopted nine days before.

Volunteers were on their way to her home to aid in the search efforts when Ms Radcliffe’s nephew Dawne Griffith received a call from the hospital about his aunt’s arrival.

On Friday night, KHOU reporter Janellle Bludau tweeted that she “just got off the phone with Dawne, Pearl Radcliff’s nephew. His aunt is doing well – he’s had a chance to visit her. She doesn’t remember much of what happened. He says [the] hospital is keeping her for a few days to monitor her. He is so thankful for everyone’s help”.

“Also, side note on her pup Maximus. Pearl had just adopted him NINE days ago. And even being with her only a few days, the pup was so loyal – he stayed by her side the entire time. The family is picking him up from animal control tomorrow, and they’re never letting him go!” she added.

Mr Griffith told KHOU that his aunt has recently been suffering from memory loss. He spent two days looking for her in the area around her home and that he was “really relieved” following her return.

Mr Griffith told KHOU that the family is researching improved measures to keep Ms Radcliffe safe.

Angelina Farris, of EquuSearch, told KHOU that families with relatives who might walk off can enact certain measures to ensure their wellbeing.

“Cameras, even just knowing what direction the person took, can save us a bunch of time because any minute that passes is a danger to them,” she said.

She added that location sharing on phones and tracking devices on vehicles or dogs can also be helpful.

“I think taking action is the priority really when it comes to these types of cases,” Ms Farris said.