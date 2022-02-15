Firefighters save dog stuck in 15-foot hole

Firefighters carried out an unusual rescue on Wednesday, saving a dog from the bottom of a 15-foot hole in Florida.

South Walton Fire District posted about the rescue on Facebook, explaining that they arrived on the scene mid-afternoon and assessed the stability and air quality of the hole, before sending a rescuer down.

The dog was given a bucket of water ahead of the rescue.

There was just enough space to put a ladder into the deep hole and send down a rescuer attached to a safety line, which was secured to the fire truck.

"The firefighter descended the ladder and made contact with the dog, who was very friendly, then used webbing to build the dog a safety harness,” explained a representative for the fire service.

A video captured of the rescue, footage shows three firefighters struggling to get the dog out of the hole, due to space restrictions. “Come on girl, come on sweetheart,” said one of the firefighters while lifting out the animal, but the animal did not appear distressed by the ordeal, immediately wagging its tail when the harness was removed.

(South Walton Fire District)

“Thankfully, the dog was in good condition and did not appear injured,” said the department in a statement.

Walton County Animal Control and Walton County Public Works then brought a truck to the site and filled the hole with dirt to prevent further accidents in the future.

(South Walton Fire District)

“We are very grateful to have been a part of this happy ending and appreciate the professional and quick work of all responding agencies,” said South Walton Fire District.

It’s unclear how the hole came to be, or how the dog ended up in it, but a spokesperson for the South Walton Fire District told WFLA the owner was set to claim the dog following the rescue.