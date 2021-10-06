One of Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughters has dismissed her father's search for Brian Laundrie as little more than a publicity stunt.

Cecily Chapman, 28, is the estranged daughter of Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Ms Chapman reportedly told The Sun that she wanted her dad to back off the search and leave the efforts to find Mr Laundrie to the FBI. She said her father's search was "just a publicity stunt."

She claimed that images of Mr Chapman wading through waist-high water during his search were "totally staged" and questioned how he was funding his latest foray into the limelight.

“A real network would be aware of the situation and I’m pretty sure everyone knows that this is a f****** publicity stunt,” she said.

The bounty hunter's estranged daughter also laughed off claims that Mr Chapman has meaningfully contributed to the search for Mr Laundrie.

“What, you found a Monster Energy can? What does that do for anyone?” she said, referencing some trash Mr Chapman found while searching for Mr Laundrie near the campgrounds at Fort DeSoto. He believed it was evidence that Mr Laundrie had been through the area.

While it has become a somewhat common meme among social media users following the search for Brian Laundrie search to say they will never pay taxes again if Mr Chapman finds the man before the FBI, the former reality tv star's daughter is skeptical of that possibility.

“To be completely honest with you, the FBI is never going to let Dog the Bounty Hunter catch Brian anyway — the FBI is way too prideful for that,” she said.

While Mr Chapman was known for featuring his family - especially his late wife, Beth - on his reality tv shows and preaching the importance of those relationships, his immediate family fractured during the run of his A&E show "Dog the Bounty Hunter" and in the time since.

Two of Mr Chapman's sons and two of his daughters - including Cecily - are estranged from him.

Cecily and her sister Bonnie are both critics of their father, with Bonnie alleging he is racist and homophobic, as well as accusing him of cheating on her mother.

Mr Chapman told Page Six that his daughters were working for people who wanted to ruin his image.

“Sadly, Bonnie and Cecily have been employed by disgruntled former associates with multiple felonies who want revenge at any cost and are attempting to tarnish my reputation,” Mr Chapman said.

The former reality tv star has been searching for Mr Laundrie for two weeks. A tip he received that the Laundrie family stayed at the Fort DeSoto campgrounds proved accurate, and he has put up $10,000 of his own money as a reward for Mr Laundrie's capture.

Mr Chapman has reportedly been contacted some some tv networks about featuring on a new tv show, though those claims are currently just rumours.