Dog The Bounty Hunter’s cop son is fired over deadly teen DUI car wreck

The police officer son of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Duane Chapman has been fired after a high-speed car chase ended in a violent crash, killing a teenager.

Garry Chapman was terminated from the Princeville Police Department in Alabama for the deadly pursuit of a car over a suspected DUI, WHNT reported. Chapman had been on administrative leave with pay before Princeville Mayor Sam Heflin upheld the police chief’s firing, saying he should have stopped the chase, Fox 54 reported.

On September 6, Chapman was chasing suspected drunk driver, Archie Hale, from Princeville into neighboring Hartselle when he slammed into a minivan carrying several teenage boys. Tristian Hollis, 17, died in the hospital after the crash, the New York Post reported.

Chapman, 24, is the youngest son of Duane Chapman, who is known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter”. The popular reality show followed the Chapman family chasing down bail-jumpers across the U.S. The show, which ran from 2003 to 2012, and starred Garry Chapman as a child, saw Dog investigate and hunt for fugitives before compassionately bringing them to justice.

Garry Chapman plans to appeal his firing at a hearing with the city council on October 13.

open image in gallery Garry Chapman, an Alabama cop and son of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Duane Chapman (right), was fired from his job following a chase that ended in a deadly collision ( Priceville Police Department/Getty )

“Garry Chapman is an excellent police officer who has made several cases for the City of Priceville, and he is their top police officer even though he has only been there a short period of time,” his attorney Scott Morro said. “The fact and law are on Garry Chapman’s side.”

The deadly collision unfolded September 6 just before 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 65 when officers attempted to stop a car for moving violations and a suspected DUI.

The driver did not pull over and a chase ensued. Authorities have not shared details about what car the suspect was driving, or what speeds he and the ensuing police vehicle were traveling at.

Minutes later, the suspect crashed into a ditch after colliding with a minivan carrying the four teens at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 36, according to the Post. Hale and his passenger were injured and hospitalized. All four teens were taken to hospital, where Hollis was later pronounced dead, WHNT reported.

“Tristan had just got his first car and just celebrated his 17th birthday. He was a very polite young man and loved sweet treats,” his obituary read. “He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.”

open image in gallery Dog the Bounty Hunter, his wife Francie Frane, and his 13-year-old step-grandson, Anthony Zecca. The boy was killed in an accidental shooting this summer ( Instagram/@franciedogchapman )

The other teens injured in the crash were identified as brothers Gavin Prater, 14, and Noah Prater, 16, and Braxton Wales, according to the Post.

Hale faces multiple charges including murder, attempting to elude, possession with intent, driving under the influence, and reckless endangerment, officials said. He was arrested and is being held without bond, Hartselle police said.

The Chapman family has suffered tragedy this summer after the reality TV star’s step-grandson was shot dead by his own father in a “freak accident.

Gregory Zecca, son of Duane Chapman’s wife Francie Frane, fatally shot his 13-year-old son Anthony. Zecca was later placed in a psychiatric hold over a mental health crisis following the shooting at their Florida apartment in July.

At the time, a representative for Chapman and France told TMZ: “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”