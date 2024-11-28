Dog food company pulls hundreds of treats over salmonella risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A North Carolina dog food company has recalled hundreds of bags of treats that could be contaminated with salmonella.

Carolina Prime Pet, Inc. recalled 400 16-ounce bags "Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips,” the company announced last week. This poses a risk to both the dogs who eat them and their owners.

No illnesses have been reported as of Thursday.

“Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products,” the company wrote in their recall notice.

open image in gallery Carolina Prime Pet, Inc. recalled 400 16-ounce bags “Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips” dog treats ( Carolina Prime Pet, Inc. )

Owners who have fed their dogs the recalled treats should contact their veterinarian, the company said.

Salmonella in pets can cause lethargy, diarrhea, fever, decreased appetite, stomach pain and vomiting, the company said. Infected dogs can also transmit salmonella to other animals and humans.

Meanwhile, a salmonella infection in a person can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

In more serious cases, it can cause infections of arteries, heart inflammation, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

Symptoms can start up to six days after infection and last for up to a week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. People with diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F, diarrhea for more than three days, bloody stools, prolonged vomiting and signs of dehydration should call their doctor, the CDC said.

Stores in nineteen states sold these treats: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The treats were also available via their online store.

The potentially contaminated treats, which come in a purple bag, have the lot number 20051324L2 and an expiration date of November 23, 2025.