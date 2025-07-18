Dogs might be the key to getting rid of pesky spotted lanternflies before they even become a problem

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s a new hero in the fight against invasive spotted lanternflies: your dogs.

For the first time, people and their pups were able to effectively detect the eggs that hatch the pesky Asian pests, which have the ability to damage trees, crops, and other plants. The egg masses – including 30 to 50 eggs – are notoriously hard to find, according to researchers at Virginia Tech and Texas Tech Universities.

“They often resemble mud smears or lichens and are tucked into bark crevices, cracks, or hidden undersides,” Mizuho Nita, a plant pathologist at Virginia Tech’s Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center, said in a statement. “Finding them is like searching for a needle in a haystack.”

More than 180 teams of dogs of different breeds and their owners were given non-hatching egg masses to train with at home or in small groups. Following several months of training, the dogs were tested in indoors and outdoor environments.

The canines had to complete an odor recognition test, distinguishing the box with the spotted lanternfly eggs from multiple boxes that contained different items. Those that passed the test, advanced to a field test where they were required to identify the scent in an outdoor environment with competing smells.

open image in gallery Spotted lanternflies, invasive pests native to Asia that can damage crops and trees, are hard to find. For the first time, pet dogs have been successfully trained to find them ( Getty Images )

Of the dogs that passed both tests, 92 percent were successful in finding the eggs. Some 82 percent of the time, the dogs correctly identified the egg boxes. While that percentage dropped to 61 percent outdoors, that’s still better than many human searches, the researchers noted.

Dogs have a sense of smell that’s tens of thousands of times more acute than those of humans. They can also find the eggs without disturbing the environment. While professional dogs can do this, there aren’t nearly enough of them and they’re expensive.

open image in gallery Fozzie, a labrador and golden retriever mix, and his owner, Scott Hurst of Salem, Virginia, search a park bench for evidence of the invasive spotted lanternfly. Dogs are much better at finding their eggs than humans thanks to their keen senses of smell ( Photo by Clark DeHart for Virginia Tech. )

The project, which was supported by the Department of Agriculture and published in the journal Zoological Science, could also be helpful for detecting powdery mildew with over 90 percent accuracy, according to a separate study authored by the researchers. Powdery mildew is a fungal disease that impacts vineyards, much like spotted lanternflies do.

Not finding the insects may cost the New York grape industry millions of dollars, according to researchers at Cornell University.

First detected in 2014, the Asian natives have spread across 18 states, laying eggs on lumber, cars, stones, and other surfaces, threatening the central and eastern U.S. Since then, campaigns to stomp out the spotted lanternflies in major Northeast cities have been successful — although, some residents have questioned whether people should kill them.

open image in gallery New York City and other major Northeast cities are seeing the spotted lanternflies this summer. But, there may not be as many as a few years ago ( Getty Images )

Hatching from April through June, this summer they’ve returned to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Georgia, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Some cities, including the Big Apple, may not see as many as they did just a few summers ago.

“It might seem like spotted lanternfly is not as big a problem as it seemed a few years ago,” Cornell’s Allan Pinto said earlier this year. “This reminds people: It might not be bad if you do something, but if you don’t, it could be really bad.”