Some Dole salad bags recalled for listeria risk

Salad eaters should be wary as a major producer has issued recalls some of its products in 10 states due to a listeria risk.

Dole Fresh Vegetables recalled its garden salad bags after a sample tested positive for listeria, which can cause serious and possibly fatal infections.

The affected states are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia, according to the company.

There have been no illnesses reported in relation to the recalled salad bags. The affected salad was identified in a random test by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The company announced the recall in a post by the USDA.

The affected products include Doles's 24 oz Garden Salad, 24 oz Marketside Classic Salad, 12 oz Kroger Brand Garden Salad, and 12 oz Salad Classics Garden Salad bags.

The affected UPC codes, which can be found in the bottom left corner of the bag, are as follows: 0-71430-01136-2; 6-81131-32895-1; 0-11110-91036-3; 6-88267-18443-7. All of the affected products have "best if used by" dates of 25 October, 2021.

Because the bags are past their "best by" date, they should no longer be on store shelves, but consumers should still check to ensure their bags are not among those being recalled.

Young children and the elderly or people with weakened immune systems are the most at-risk from a listeria infection. Healthy individuals who suffer a listeria infection can experience high fevers, sever headache, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The bacteria is also dangerous to pregnant women, potentially causing miscarriages and stillbirths.

Anyone who has consumed the affected products should monitor themselves for food poisoning symptoms for several weeks, as it can take up to 70 days after exposure to listeria for the effects to occur.

The USDA recommends that anyone in possession of one of the recalled bags should dispose of the product.