Dollar Tree closing 600 Family Dollar stores across the US
Shoplifting and inflation have taken a toll on the once ubiquitous dollar stores
Dollar Tree has announced that it will close 600 of its Family Dollar store locations this year.
In addition, another 370 Family Dollar stores, and 30 other Dollar Trees will close over the next several years once their leases expire. The total reduction by the company will account for 15 per cent of its storefronts.
Despite its cheap offerings, inflation has weakened the buying power of the retailer's customer base, and has driven buyers to seek the best deals for their money, according to CBS News.
In addition to inflation pains, a rise in shoplifting has also hurt the company's bottom line.
Dollar Tree has not released a full list of stores that will be closing.
The following is a partial list of the stores that will be closed, per a CBS News report:
Alabama
Slocomb: 534 Lawrence St
Florida
Tallahassee: West Brevard Street
Illinois
Peoria: two stores in the city will close
Mississippi
Canton: 1074 Peace St
Clinton: 222 Clinton Blvd
Collins: 816 Main St
Columbus: 60 Mike Parra Rd.
De Kalb: 14916 Hwy. 16 W.
Drew: 144 W. Park Ave.
Durant: 369 E. Madison St.
Eupora: 1960 Veteran's Memorial Blvd.
Flora: 101 Mansker Dr.
Jackson: 3707 S. Siwell Rd.
Jackson: 1201 University Blvd.
Louisville: 401 S. Church Ave.
Monticello: 713 E. Broad St.
Natchez: 395 John R. Junkin Dr.
Newton: 188 Northside Dr.
Okolona: 511 W. Monroe Ave.
Pearl: 621 S. Pearson Rd.
Pearl: 3123 U. S. Hwy. 80
Philadelphia: 800 E. Main St.
Quitman: 548 S. Archusa Ave.
Raymond: 825 E. Main St.
Missouri
Humansville
Willow Springs
Nebraska
Gering
New Jersey
Middletown
North Carolina
Wilmington — two locations, on Greenfield Street and Carolina Beach Road
Ohio
East Liverpool: 15 Walnut St
West Dayton: 440 N James H McGee Blvd
South Carolina
Clearwater: 4403 Jefferson Davis Highway
Virginia
Lynchburg — two stores on Campbell Ave and Federal Street
West Virginia
Elkins
