An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead dolphin that had been impaled with a spear was found on a Florida beach.

Officials say that the dolphin appeared to have been struck with the spear-shaped object before it died and washed up on Fort Myers Beach in March.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the dead dolphin was recovered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The NOAA says the animal was a lactating female, and it appeared to have died from trauma, which happened at or around its time of death.

Wildlife officials suspect the dolphin was in a “begging position” at the time of death, which may indicate it was being fed illegally at the time it was attacked.

Authorities say people should not attempt feed wild dolphins as they learn to associate food with boats and fishing equipment.

Since 2002 at least 27 dolphins have been found after being shot with guns, arrows or having been impaled with sharp objects, according to the NOAA.

Harassing, harming, killing or feeding dolphins in the wild is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Anyone violating the law faces up to $100,000 in fines or up to one year in jail.

Earlier this month a dolphin stranded on a Texas beach died after a crowd of people “harassed” the animal and tried to ride it, rescue officials said.

The female dolphin washed up on Quintana Beach last weekend and people tried to “swim with and ride the sick animal,” according to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.