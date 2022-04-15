Investigation launched after body of dolphin found impaled with spear on Florida beach
Since 2002 at least 27 dolphins found after being shot with guns, arrows or having been impaled with sharp objects
An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead dolphin that had been impaled with a spear was found on a Florida beach.
Officials say that the dolphin appeared to have been struck with the spear-shaped object before it died and washed up on Fort Myers Beach in March.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the dead dolphin was recovered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The NOAA says the animal was a lactating female, and it appeared to have died from trauma, which happened at or around its time of death.
Wildlife officials suspect the dolphin was in a “begging position” at the time of death, which may indicate it was being fed illegally at the time it was attacked.
Authorities say people should not attempt feed wild dolphins as they learn to associate food with boats and fishing equipment.
Since 2002 at least 27 dolphins have been found after being shot with guns, arrows or having been impaled with sharp objects, according to the NOAA.
Harassing, harming, killing or feeding dolphins in the wild is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Anyone violating the law faces up to $100,000 in fines or up to one year in jail.
Earlier this month a dolphin stranded on a Texas beach died after a crowd of people “harassed” the animal and tried to ride it, rescue officials said.
The female dolphin washed up on Quintana Beach last weekend and people tried to “swim with and ride the sick animal,” according to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies