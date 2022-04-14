Dolphin in Texas dies after harassment by beachgoers

A dolphin has died after beachgoers on the Texas Gulf Coast allegedly harassed and tried to swim with and ride it.

According to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, the dolphin was stranded on the sand at Quintana Beach when a group of people surrounded the animal and pushed it back to sea. The animal was then again stranded on the beach and died before rescuers arrived on the scene.

“This was a tragedy,” a Quintana Beach County Park Facebook post read. “Park staff was called to assist in keeping the public away from the dolphin until rescuers could arrive from Galveston. Unfortunately, it was a retrieval, not a rescue. The animal was taken for necropsy to try and determine the cause of the stranding.”