Two bodies found in search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira in Amazon

Two bodies have reportedly been found in the search for the British journalist Dom Phillips and the Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, eight days after they went missing in a remote part of the Amazon.

The news was first reported by the Brazilian news outlet G1, citing Mr Phillips’ wife.

The Brazilian ambassador to the UK told Mr Phillips’ family about the development in a phone call on Monday, according to the Guardian.

The discovery of the bodies comes shortly after some of the missing men’s possessions were found in a flooded forest by an indigenous search party over the weekend. Some of Mr Phillips’ clothes were recovered, as was Mr Pereira’s health identification card.

The Brazilian police confirmed on Sunday that the items had been discovered on Saturday.

