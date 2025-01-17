Search launched after Domino’s driver goes missing while making pizza deliveries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Minnesota have launched a search for a Domino’s driver who disappeared while out delivering pizzas.

Shuefaub Xiong arrived for work on January 14 but did not return home, according to the Apple Valley Police Department.

The 42-year-old did not make four deliveries that were scheduled around 6 p.m. that evening. Officers who later checked the areas of the missed deliveries could not locate his vehicle.

Xiong is described as an Asian male, 5’8 inches tall and weighing 215 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a red Toyota Camry with a Minnesota plate at the time of his disappearance.

open image in gallery Shuefaub Xiong, 42, disappeared while out ordering pizzas for Domino’s in Apple Valley, Minnesota ( Apple Valley Police Department )

In an updated press release on Thursday, Apple Valley police said the last confirmed sighting of Xiong had been in a Target in nearby Richfield at around 6:45 pm.

The force previously said they believed he had attempted to use another person’s phone to call his family.

Investigations into his phone location, bank records, and known social media accounts have not provided any new information, police said, and no further reports of sightings of Xiong or his vehicle have been made since he was last seen in Richfield.

A search party gathered in Apple Valley on Thursday morning to check the area where Xiong was last seen.

Volunteers were given fliers with Xiong’s photo to distribute around Richfield and neighboring communities.

I feel the urge to get out and go help….” volunteer Chris Axelson told Fox 9. “There’s a lot of parks in Richfield. There’s bodies of water. So, just go check them out and drive around, see if there’s anything unusual.”

Xiong’s family is particuarly concerned about plunging weather expected in Richfield this weekend.

“We’re lost, we’re confused,” said Nischa Xiong, his sister, per Fox 9. “You know, we’re scared. We hope that he’s okay.”

Police investigations continue and members of the public are urged to call (952) 953-2700 if they have information.