AP News Digest 3:40 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

———————-

TOP STORIES

———————-

DEBT LIMIT — Veering away from a default crisis, the House overwhelmingly approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, sending the deal that President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated to the Senate for swift passage in a matter of days, before a fast-approaching deadline. By Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking, Stephen Groves and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 1,020 words, photos, videos. Also see MORE ON DEBT LIMIT below.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian forces began June with a fresh aerial bombardment of Kyiv, killing at least three people and wounding others, authorities said. Following a reported 17 drone and missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in May, Russian forces hit the capital in the early morning with ground-launched missiles. By Hanna Arhirova and Susie Blann. SENT: 780 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-DESANTIS-TRUMP — Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail in Iowa as his chief rival for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is undertaking his first swing through early voting states as an official candidate. By Michelle L. Price, Steve Peoples and Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 560 words, photos. UPCOMING: 750 words after 9 a.m. DeSantis event, 10 a.m. Trump event. With ELECTION 2024-PENCE — Mike Pence will launch his presidential campaign in Iowa on June 7.

JORDAN-ROYAL WEDDING — The future king of Jordan and an architect from Saudi Arabia linked to her country’s own monarchy are getting married in a palace celebration that introduces him to the world and emphasizes continuity in an Arab state prized for its longstanding stability. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 880 words, photos.

TRUMP-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — Justice Department prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from after he left office in which he talks about holding onto a classified Pentagon document related to a potential attack on Iran, according to media reports. SENT: 460 words, photo.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson was led out in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom and could get 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape at his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video.

———————————

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

———————————

GAY DAYS-FLORIDA — Florida lawmakers have passed a wave of anti-LGBTQ laws, leading the state’s most visible gay rights’ group to issue a warning that the Sunshine State may not be safe, but that’s not stopping organizers of one of Florida’s largest gay and lesbians celebrations from encouraging visitors from around the world to come and visit. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 1,020 words, photos. With PRIDE GUIDE-GLANCE.

———————-

MORE NEWS

———————-

AMAZON-ALEXA-RING-PRIVACY — Amazon charged with privacy violations over Alexa and Ring cameras. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CONGRESS-SANTOS — Aide fired by George Santos says he got his job after sending money to Republican’s deputy. SENT: 630 words, photos.

CANADA CIGARETTE WARNINGS — In Canada, each cigarette will get a warning label: “Poison in every puff.” SENT: 280 words, photos.

DIDDY-DIAGEO LAWSUIT — Sean “Diddy” Combs sues spirits giant Diageo. SENT: 270 words, photo.

SPELLING BEE SCRIPPS — National Spelling Bee finalists flex their knowledge quietly. SENT: 790 words, photos.

PORN AGE VERIFICATION-UTAH — Adult filmmakers ask judge to delay Utah law requiring porn sites verify user ages. SENT: 520 words, photo.

———————-

MORE ON DEBT LIMIT

———————-

DEBT LIMIT-IRS — While Republicans seek to make good on campaign promises to cut IRS funding through the proposed debt ceiling and budget cuts package now moving through Congress, Democrats offer assurances that the spending cuts will have little impact on the federal tax collector. SENT: 850 words, photo.

DEBT LIMIT-ENERGY PERMITS — Despite weeks of negotiations, the White House and House Republicans were unable to reach a comprehensive agreement to overhaul environmental regulations and streamline federal permitting as part of their budget deal, instead settling for limited changes that could simplify some project reviews. SENT: 1,180 words, photo.

———————-

NATIONAL

———————-

HBCUS-PHILANTHROPY — Historically Black colleges and universities, which had seen giving from foundations decline in recent decades, have seen an increase in gifts particularly from corporations and corporate foundations over the last several years. SENT: 950 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-DEFERRED ACTION — A revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children is set to be debated before a federal judge who previously ruled the program illegal. SENT: 510 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from 11 a.m. hearing.

MISSOURI DOCTOR-FOUND DEAD — A missing emergency room doctor from Missouri was found dead in Arkansas from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities confirmed, but they are still investigating what happened in the week since he was last seen. SENT: 640 words, photos.

RALPH YARL-WRONG HOUSE — A Kansas City man accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly came to his door last month is scheduled to be back in court, days after a judge ruled that court documents in the case will be sealed and kept from the public. SENT: 470 words, photo.

———————-

INTERNATIONAL

———————-

CHINA-US-JET INTERCEPT — China’s Defense Ministry accused the U.S. of “interference and surveillance” of a naval exercise in the South China Sea ahead of an incident in which a Chinese fighter pilot flew at high speed in front of a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance plane, underscoring the rupture in contacts between their militaries. SENT: 660 words.

IRAN HUMANE CLERIC — It’s rare these days for a turbaned cleric in Iran to attract a large following of adoring young fans on Instagram, but Sayed Mahdi Tabatabaei has done it by rescuing street dogs in defiance of a local taboo. SENT: 800 words, photos.

ASIA-TYPHOON — A weakened Tropical Storm Mawar headed toward Japan’s southern archipelago of Okinawa, leading the airport and businesses to close and fishermen to batten down their boats in preparation. SENT: 530 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-DEFENSE — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed the importance of communication during a stopover with talks in Tokyo, calling it unfortunate that his Chinese counterpart refused to meet him at an annual security conference in Singapore, which both men are attending. SENT: 510 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-AFGHANISTAN VETERAN — Australia’s most decorated living war veteran unlawfully killed prisoners and committed other war crimes in Afghanistan, a judge ruled in dismissing the claims by Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith that he was defamed by media. SENT: 300 words, photo.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused the United States of “gangster-like” hypocrisy for criticizing her country’s failed launch of a military spy satellite and insisted a successful launch will be made soon. SENT: 850 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-HOSTEL FIRE — New Zealand police filed five murder charges against the man they say lit a deadly fire at a Wellington hostel two weeks ago. SENT: 300 words, photos.

———————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

———————————

BIRTHS — U.S. births were flat last year, as the nation saw fewer babies born than it did before the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 550 words, photo.

———————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————-

CHANGING WORKFORCE-JET MECHANICS — At the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, graduates of the airplane mechanic school are typically being greeted with a bonanza of job offers. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos by 6 a.m.

JAPAN-TOYOTA-HYDROGEN — A humble Corolla running on liquid hydrogen has made its racing debut, part of a move to bring the futuristic technology into the racing world and to demonstrate Toyota Motor Corp.’s resolve to develop hydrogen vehicles. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 840 words, photos.

AI CHIPS-EXPLAINER — The hottest thing in technology is an unprepossessing sliver of silicon closely related to the chips that power video game graphics. It’s an artificial intelligence chip, designed specifically to make building AI systems such as ChatGPT faster and cheaper. By Business Writer David Hamilton. SENT: 580 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian benchmarks were mostly higher after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, avoiding a default crisis. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 540 words, photos.

——————

SPORTS

——————

PISTONS-WILLIAMS — The Detroit Pistons made a bold move in their latest attempt to become relevant in the NBA again, reaching an agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams. By Sports Writer Larry Lage. SENT: 470 words, photo.

———————————

HOW TO REACH US

———————————

