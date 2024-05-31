Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 31 May 2024 05:39

AP Week in Pictures: Global

May 24-30, 2024

Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president convicted of felonies as he was convicted in a hush money case in New York. A volcano in southwestern Iceland spewed red lava in its fifth and most powerful eruption since December. Palestinians fled the southern Gaza city of Rafah during an Israeli ground-and-air offensive.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

