AP's Global Week in Pictures: May 27 - June 2

Via AP news wire
Saturday 03 June 2023 07:00

AP's Global Week in Pictures: May 27 - June 2

May 27 - June 2, 2023

From the campaign trail in Iowa of US presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, to the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

