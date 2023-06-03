AP's Global Week in Pictures: May 27 - June 2

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

May 27 - June 2, 2023

From the campaign trail in Iowa of US presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, to the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.