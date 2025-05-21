Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new national poll shows President Donald Trump’s approval ratings are below 50 percent on nearly every major issue — except border security.

A Marquette Law School survey, conducted May 5 to 15, found Trump holds a +12 net approval rating on border security, marking the only issue where he remains in positive territory.

Public opinion on immigration is evenly split at 50-50, while Trump sees net disapproval on key topics such as foreign policy (-14), the economy (-16) and the Russia-Ukraine conflict (-20). He fares even worse on economic issues that hit voters' wallets: his handling of tariffs draws a net disapproval of -26 and inflation and the cost of living earn him the lowest marks, with a net approval of -32.

Trump’s weakest areas of approval, inflation and the cost of living, are the top concern for voters, with 36 percent of Americans identifying it as the most pressing issue facing the country.

Most Americans, 61 percent , believe Trump’s policies will increase inflation, while only 28 percent think they will reduce it. Among Republicans, confidence in Trump’s ability to lower inflation has decreased significantly—from 76 percent in December 2024 to 55 percent by May 2025.

His approval on economic issues declined further after announcing new tariffs on April 2, which disrupted markets and fueled inflation fears, even though April data showed a slowdown in price growth.

Overall, public sentiment is pessimistic: 58 percent believe the country is on the wrong track and only 32 percent rate the economy as excellent or good.

The poll’s margin of error is ±3.6 percentage points.

Trump receives stronger support on immigration, with 66 percent backing the deportation of undocumented immigrants. However, support drops to 42 percent when those immigrants are described as law-abiding, employed and long-term residents.

Only 9 percent of respondents said immigration was the nation's most important issue despite the issue being a major focus in Trump’s second term.

The poll finds that 46 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance, while 54 percent disapprove, which remains unchanged since March.

This stability mirrors other recent polls, which show his approval ratings have remained steady since mid-April.