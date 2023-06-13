Watch live: Outside Miami courthouse ahead of Trump’s appearance on federal charges

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live outside a Miami courthouse where Donald Trump is expected to appear on federal charges on Tuesday, 13 June.

The former US president will be arraigned today on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

It would make Mr Trump the first current or former US president to ever face federal criminal charges.

Some of Mr Trump's supporters have vowed to protest outside the courthouse, including a Florida-based chapter of the neo-fascist group the Proud Boys.

At least one person convicted for their role in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack, white nationalist livestreamer Baked Alaska, has suggested that he plans to join demonstrations in Miami.

Rhetoric surrounding Mr Trump's arraignment is being monitored by authorities and extremism researchers.

An advisory issued by Homeland Security on 24 May said: "Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat” to the US."