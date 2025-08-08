The Latest: Trump orders federal law enforcers onto streets of Washington, DC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With President Donald Trump calling for a federal takeover of the nation’s capital city, the White House says there will be an increased presence of federal law enforcement on the streets of Washington, D.C., for at least the next week. “We have to run D.C.,” Trump told reporters.

But doing so would require a repeal of the Home Rule Act of 1973 in Congress and could face steep pushback. This was prompted by the attempted carjacking of a DOGE employee nicknamed ‘Big Balls’ by a group of teenagers. Carjackings and homicides are actually down sharply in D.C. after spiking in 2023.

A two-hour tour of the D.C. streets, starting around 1 a.m. Friday morning, revealed no evidence of the sort of multiagency flood of uniformed personnel described in Trump’s announcement.

Here's the Latest:

Trump’s tax on endowments already affecting wealthiest universities

The tax increase in Trump’s signature spending bill takes effect next year, but Harvard, Yale and Stanford are already citing having to pay hundreds of millions more in taxes as another reason for layoffs and hiring freezes as they navigate reductions in research grants and other Trump threats to funding. Colleges say having to pay much more in taxes could lead to less financial aid for lower-income students.

About a dozen universities fit the new tax parameters, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from the National Association of College and University Business Officers:

1. 8% rate: Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Princeton and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

2. 4% rate: Notre Dame, Dartmouth College, Rice University, University of Pennsylvania, Washington University in St. Louis and Vanderbilt University

Pro-Palestinian protesters outside site of Vance, Lammy meeting

About two dozen protesters were spotted on the road before the turn off to the stately home where Vance and Lammy will be meeting. A few were wearing keffiyeh scarves and another held up a round sign that had a meme making fun of Vance printed on it.

Vance and Lammy did a little fishing on the property ahead of the meeting. There was no comment whether either leader caught a fish.

Judge considers ending an agreement on protecting detained children

A federal judge is hearing a Trump administration request to end a nearly three-decade-old policy on ensuring safe conditions for child detainees. The policy limits how long immigrant children can be held, requires safe and sanitary conditions and allows third-party inspections to ensure compliance.

The Trump administration says substantial improvements since 1997 makes this oversight unnecessary. Advocates for immigrant children submitted firsthand accounts from family detention centers describing adults fighting children for clean water, despondent toddlers, health care being denied and some kids kept for 20 days behind bars.

If U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles terminates the settlement after Friday’s hearing, the Trump administration’s expanding detention system would be closed to third-party inspections.

Trump’s deadline for Russia on Ukraine has arrived

Trump’s Friday deadline for the Kremlin to stop the killing has arrived, but Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield express little hope for a diplomatic solution to the war with Russia. Trump has been eyeing possible summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor.

Trump, exasperated that Putin didn’t heed his calls to stop bombing Ukrainian cities, almost two weeks ago moved up his ultimatum to impose additional sanctions on Russia, as well as introduce secondary tariffs targeting countries that buy Russian oil, if no Kremlin moves towards a settlement were forthcoming. It was unclear what steps Trump intended to take Friday. Russia and Ukraine are far apart on their terms for peace.

UK lays on ‘Downton Abbey’ charm for Vance, foreign secretary meeting

The stately home south of London where Vance and Lammy will soon meet is a mashup of English country charm and foreign relations pomp and circumstance.

Chevening — which serves as the foreign secretary’s official country residence — is an almost 400-year-old mansion surrounded by 3,000 acres (about 1,200 hectares) of country roses and rolling hills. It boasts framed portraits of British notables alongside displays of flags indicating the political undercurrent.

Vance vacationing with family after UK foreign secretary meeting

After meeting with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy south of London on Friday, the U.S. vice president is heading off on a working vacation with his wife and children.

The Vance family’s trip will include official engagements, meetings, fundraising and visits to cultural sites and museums. A visit with U.S. troops is also planned.

That’s according to a person familiar with Vance’s trip who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Vance and Lammy have met a few times in recent months as Vance has traveled overseas, most recently at Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass in Rome.

Trump orders increased law enforcement presence in Washington for at least 7 days

The White House says there will be increased presence of federal law enforcement in the capital to combat crime for the next week, with the option to extend it.

“Washington, DC is an amazing city, but it has been plagued by violent crime for far too long,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens.”

She said that means “there will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in D.C.”

The announcement comes amid Trump’s repeated suggestions that control of Washington could be returned to federal authorities. Doing so would require a repeal of the Home Rule Act of 1973 in Congress, a step that the president said lawyers are examining but that could face pushback.

Trump says Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign ‘historic’ peace deal at White House

The president said he is looking forward to hosting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday.

In a post on his social media site, he billed the event as “historic” and said the two leaders would participate in a “Peace Signing Ceremony.”

Trump said his “administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time” and added that he was “very proud of these courageous Leaders for doing the right thing.”

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a bitter conflict over territory since the early 1990s, when ethnic Armenian forces took control over the Karabakh province and nearby territories.

The U.S. Air Force will deny retirement pay to transgender service members

The move will deny all transgender service members who have served between 15 and 18 years the option to retire early and would instead separate them without retirement benefits.

They’re being separated from Air Force under Trump administration orders and will have to either take a lump-sum separation payment offered to junior troops or be removed. One Air Force sergeant said he feels “betrayed and devastated.”

Q&A: Can Trump hold a census in the middle of a decade and exclude immigrants in the US illegally?

On Thursday the president instructed the Commerce Department to have the Census Bureau start work on a new census that would exclude immigrants who are in the country illegally from the head count, which determines political power and federal spending.

Experts said it was unclear what exactly Trump was calling for, whether it was changes to the 2030 census or a mid-decade census, and, if so, whether it would be used for a mid-decade apportionment, which is the process of divvying up congressional seats based on population.

Can Trump do this?

It would be extremely difficult to conduct a mid-decade census, if not impossible, according to experts. Any changes in conducting one would require alterations to the Census Act and approval from Congress, which has oversight responsibilities, and there likely would be a fierce fight.

