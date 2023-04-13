Watch live: View of Trump Tower as former president set to give deposition

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of Trump Tower on Thursday, 13 April, as the former US president is set to give a deposition in New York.

New York attorney general Letitia James sued Mr Trump and his Trump Organization in September 2022 for fraud.

Ms James' lawsuit alleges that Mr Trump and the group of business entities misled banks and others by providing false financial statements that misstated the value of assets such as golf courses and hotels bearing Mr Trump's name.

The attorney general is seeking $250m and a ban on Mr Trump doing business in the state.

It comes after Mr Trump was arraigned last week on felony charges in a separate criminal case involving hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to try and hide claims of extramarital sexual encounters that Mr Trump says did not occur.

