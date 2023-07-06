Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta attends court on charges related to classified documents on Thursday, 6 July.

The former White House valet faces six counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, false statements, and withholding and concealing documents.

Mr Nauta is expected to enter a plea on Thursday in Miami federal court on charges he helped the former US president hide classified documents that Mr Trump took when he left the White House in 2021.

The aide's arraignment has been postponed twice due to not having a lawyer licensed to practice in Florida.

Mr Nauta is alleged to have hid boxes of documents from Mr Trump's lawyers who were searching for top-secret material sought by the US Justice Department, and of lying to investigators during a voluntary interview.

Mr Trump is the first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges in both federal and state courts.