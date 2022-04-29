Donald Trump is reevaluating his lawsuit against Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s propsoed $44bn takeover of the social media platform that the former president remains banned from.

Lawyers for Mr Trump say that they will try and sit down with the Tesla titan once he has gained full control of Twitter, which the company’s board has agreed to sell him for $54.20 per share in cash.

“When all of that happens, we expect to sit down with him (Musk) and talk about the case, see what we can work out,” Mr Trump’s lawyer John P Coale told The Washington Times.

Mr Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter in the wake of the 6 January attack by his supporters on the US Capitol and for denying the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election victory. He was also banned by Facebook, now called Meta, and Google’s YouTube.

The one-term president then sued all three tech giants to havce his accounts restored and for unspecified damages.

In the lawsuit he also called for Section 230 to be ruled unconstitutional.

That law, which conservatives have threatened to repeal, alllows social media companies to remove posts that are obscene or violate terms of service as long as they do it in “good faith.”

The law also exempts the companies from liability for content posted by users on their platforms.