Watch: Live outside Georgia jail where Trump expected to be booked

Watch a live view outside Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday (23 August) where Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in on Thursday in connection with his indictment on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, the former president said he would be “going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be arrested by a radical left district attorney.”

Mr Trump has described the indictment as a politically motivated effort to derail his reelection campaign for 2024.

He has not entered a plea but has denied all wrongdoing.

In Georgia, Mr Trump and 18 other defendants have been charged with a total of 41 criminal counts in connection with efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has told those charged that they have until noon on Friday to surrender to authorities.