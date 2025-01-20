Watch live: Donald Trump inauguration parade takes place inside Capitol as Washington DC hit by freezing temperatures
Watch live as Donald Trump’s inauguration parade takes place inside the Capitol today (20 January) as Washington DC continues to be hit by freezing temperatures.
The President-elect will be sworn in as the 47th president on what is expected to be one of the coldest Inauguration days in U.S. history as temperatures drastically plummet.
The last ceremony to be moved inside was Ronald Reagan’s second-term inauguration in 1985 when temperatures plummeted to 7F (-14C) which prompted organizers to cancel the parade on top of moving the ceremony.
The frigid conditions have been triggered by the polar vortex, a three-dimensional ring of winds that typically linger above the North and South poles, that have dipped into the northern tier of the U.S.
Temperatures are set to plunge to 21F by midday in Washington with a damning wild chill creating even more brutal conditions. The cold snap is expected to remain until Tuesday before moving toward southern and eastern coasts Sunday.