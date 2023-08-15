Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live view of Georgia courthouse after Donald Trump’s indictment.

After the indictment of the former president by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, here is a live view of the Atlanta courthouse.

Trump and 18 of his allies have been indicted on a range of criminal charges relating to the former president’s attempts to alter Georgia‘s 2020 election results.

Trump has been charged with 13 counts including racketeering, filing false documents, and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths, according to court documents.