Watch live view of Georgia courthouse after Donald Trump’s indictment
Watch live view of Georgia courthouse after Donald Trump’s indictment.
After the indictment of the former president by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, here is a live view of the Atlanta courthouse.
Trump and 18 of his allies have been indicted on a range of criminal charges relating to the former president’s attempts to alter Georgia‘s 2020 election results.
Trump has been charged with 13 counts including racketeering, filing false documents, and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths, according to court documents.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies