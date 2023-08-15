Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live view of Georgia courthouse after Donald Trump’s indictment

Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 15 August 2023 14:20
Comments

Watch live view of Georgia courthouse after Donald Trump’s indictment.

After the indictment of the former president by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, here is a live view of the Atlanta courthouse.

Trump and 18 of his allies have been indicted on a range of criminal charges relating to the former president’s attempts to alter Georgia‘s 2020 election results.

Trump has been charged with 13 counts including racketeering, filing false documents, and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths, according to court documents.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in