Watch live: View of New York court ahead of possible Donald Trump indictment

Mary-Kate Findon
Thursday 23 March 2023 12:11
Watch the view live from outside a Manhattan courthouse as New York braces for the possibility of an indictment of Donald Trump.

City officials have been preparing for the possibility of protests after the former president encouraged his supporters to demonstrate if he is arrested.

Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, he called on his supporters to protest any arrest and to “take our nation back.”

If indicted, he would be the first-ever former US president to ever be criminally charged in the history of the United States.

The investigation is into Donald Trump’s so-called hush money payment to adult film Stormy Daniels star during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The Manhattan grand jury is expected to reconvene today – meaning the former president could be criminally indicted at the earliest by the close of the day.

