Donald Trump leads tributes to ex-wife Ivana who died aged 73

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 14 July 2022 21:18
<p>Obit Ivana Trump</p>

Obit Ivana Trump

(2007 AP)

Former President Donald Trump lead the memorials for his ex-wife, Ivana Trump, who died on Thursday aged 73.

He posted a statement to his social media platform, Truth Social, remembering her as a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," he wrote. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her."

