Donald Trump’s niece says that the one-term president ignored please to stop the January 6 violence because he enjoyed “murderous” rioters.

Mary Trump said that her uncle refused to act when his supporters attacked the US Capitol because he was “getting off” on the unfolding violence.

Representative Liz Cheney revealed last week that Ivanka Trump had twice entered the dining room next to the Oval Office to ask her father to take action.

“He was getting off on it, and there was no way he was going to stop anything because he was enjoying it too much,” Ms Trump told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah.

“You know, the only reason people like Ivanka and others were telling him to stop it is because, in their view, it had gotten out of control, like they really thought that they could control this monster they’d created, and were probably hoping for a bloodless coup if they could just get Pence to do the, in their view, the right thing or delay enough or get it thrown to the Supreme Court or what have you.

“It was only when the crowd turned violent and it got very scary and potentially would be — that should have spelled the death of the Republican Party — that they realised that they needed Donald to tell them to stand down.”

And she added that Mr Trump had no interest in doing that “because he probably thought, one, that it was fun to watch all of these people being murderous on his behalf. But two, that that would be the best way for him to stay in power.”

One year ago the mob forced its way past police barricades and stormed the Capitol Building in an attempt to prevent Congress from ratifying Joe Biden’s election defeat of Donald Trump.

Four people at the rally died on January 6, with three others dying form “medical emergencies” at the same time.

Following the attack, four more police officers who were on duty that day died by suicide.

Prosecutors have charged more than 700 people with alleged crimes, with at least 225 people charged with assaulting or resisting law enforcement officers.

Officials say that around 140 members of law enforcement were assaulted during the riot.