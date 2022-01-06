Trump’s niece says he ignored Ivanka’s Jan 6 pleas because he enjoyed ‘murderous’ rioters

More than 700 people now charged with crimes related to Washington DC insurrection

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 06 January 2022 00:11
Comments

One year anniversary of the US Capitol Riot

Donald Trump’s niece says that the one-term president ignored please to stop the January 6 violence because he enjoyed “murderous” rioters.

Mary Trump said that her uncle refused to act when his supporters attacked the US Capitol because he was “getting off” on the unfolding violence.

Representative Liz Cheney revealed last week that Ivanka Trump had twice entered the dining room next to the Oval Office to ask her father to take action.

“He was getting off on it, and there was no way he was going to stop anything because he was enjoying it too much,” Ms Trump told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah.

“You know, the only reason people like Ivanka and others were telling him to stop it is because, in their view, it had gotten out of control, like they really thought that they could control this monster they’d created, and were probably hoping for a bloodless coup if they could just get Pence to do the, in their view, the right thing or delay enough or get it thrown to the Supreme Court or what have you.

Recommended

“It was only when the crowd turned violent and it got very scary and potentially would be — that should have spelled the death of the Republican Party — that they realised that they needed Donald to tell them to stand down.”

And she added that Mr Trump had no interest in doing that “because he probably thought, one, that it was fun to watch all of these people being murderous on his behalf. But two, that that would be the best way for him to stay in power.”

One year ago the mob forced its way past police barricades and stormed the Capitol Building in an attempt to prevent Congress from ratifying Joe Biden’s election defeat of Donald Trump.

Four people at the rally died on January 6, with three others dying form “medical emergencies” at the same time.

Following the attack, four more police officers who were on duty that day died by suicide.

Prosecutors have charged more than 700 people with alleged crimes, with at least 225 people charged with assaulting or resisting law enforcement officers.

Officials say that around 140 members of law enforcement were assaulted during the riot.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in