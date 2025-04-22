The Latest: Vance calls for greater ties with India as he meets with Modi to discuss trade deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While in India on Tuesday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance called for enhanced engagement with the South Asian country. He said India should buy more defense equipment and energy from the U.S. and allow Washington greater access to its market, lending momentum to an expected bilateral trade deal.

Meanwhile, U.S. health officials said Tuesday they will work to remove petroleum-based artificial colors from foods. Health advocates have long called for removing the dyes, citing mixed studies indicating they can cause neurobehavioral problems in some children.

And Wall Street rallied on Tuesday, with companies reporting fatter profits than expected and other U.S. investments steadying a day after falling sharply over worries about Trump’s trade war and attacks on the head of the Federal Reserve.

Here's the Latest:

US Army reveals new gender-neutral fitness standards

The new standards, which will be graduated in over the next seven months, require that men and women meet the same fitness benchmarks for 21 combat specialties.

The positions where such standards would be put in place include infantry officer, an M1 Abrams tank armor crewman, special forces members and artillery crew.

The Army had been working on revising its guidelines over the last year, but leveling standards for men and women in combat fields has also been a priority of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In India, Usha Vance says her children love the food and its history and architecture

The wife of Vice President JD Vance says that, in many ways, the trip to India has been the “trip of a lifetime.”

Visiting the country where her parents are from is “something that I’ve wanted to share with my new nuclear family,” Usha Vance said in an interview taped Tuesday with Indian news company NDTV.

“We think of it as sort of a gateway, the first of many trips to come, I hope,” she said.

It’s the first trip to India for their children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, ages 7, 5 and 3, as well as for the vice president.

Usha Vance is the first person of Indian descent to become second lady of the United States.

US health officials say they plan to phase out petroleum-based artificial colors used in food

The federal Food and Drug Administration will take steps to eliminate the synthetic dyes by the end of 2026, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said at a news conference. The FDA currently allows 36 food color additives, including eight synthetic dyes.

“For the last 50 years we have been running one of the largest uncontrolled scientific experiments in the world on our nation’s children without their consent,” Makary said.

The announcement drew praise from advocates, who have cited mixed studies indicating artificial dyes can cause neurobehavioral problems in some children. Removing the dyes from foods has long been a goal of so-called MAHA moms, key supporters of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his “Make America Healthy Again” initiatives.

▶ Read more about the plan to phase out artificial dyes

Tesla Q1 profit falls sharply as it fights backlash tied to Musk’s role in Trump administration

Tesla’s first-quarter profits plunged by more than two-thirds amid a boycott of Elon Musk’s electric car company that has hurt sales and sent its stock plunging.

The Austin, Texas, company said Tuesday that quarterly profits fell by 70% to $409 million, or 12 cents a share. That’s far below analyst estimates. And Tesla’s revenue fell 9% to $19.3 billion in the January through March period, below Wall Street’s forecast.

The disappointing results come as the company is fighting backlash over Musk’s leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency, the federal government jobs-cutting group that has divided the country and sparked angry protests.

▶ Read more about Tesla’s first-quarter performance

Wall Street rallies and recovers Monday’s loss as the dollar and US bond markets steady

U.S. stocks jumped in a widespread rally and more than made up for their sharp drops from the day before.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Tuesday to erase Monday’s loss, which came on worries about Trump’s trade war and his attacks on the head of the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.7%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2.7%. Equifax, 3M and other companies reporting better profits than analysts expected helped lead the way.

The value of the U.S. dollar also stabilized after sliding against the euro and other competitors, while Treasury yields held steadier in the bond market.

▶ Read more about the U.S. financial market today

Top ’60 Minutes’ producer quits, saying he can no longer run the show as he has in the past

In a memo to staff members on Tuesday, Bill Owens said that he would not be able to make independent decisions based on what is right for the audience.

“Having defended this show — and what we stand for — from every angle, over time and with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward,” he wrote in the memo, first reported by The New York Times.

The show has been under attack from Trump, who sued the network for the way it edited its interview with Kamala Harris last fall. CBS corporate leaders have been discussing a potential settlement with Trump, which Owens and others at the show have resisted.

Attorney General Pam Bondi convenes task force to root out ‘anti-Christian bias’

Bondi, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Heath Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were among the top federal officials at Justice Department headquarters Tuesday for the first meeting of the task force.

Trump signed an executive order in February directing the task force to identify unlawful policies, practices, or conduct by all executive departments and agencies, and recommend any additional presidential or legislative action.

Bondi touted the Trump administration’s move to curtail prosecutions against people accused of blocking access to abortion clinics and the dismissal of several cases related to the blockades of clinics. Abortion-rights advocates have slammed the move as well as Trump’s pardon of those convicted of violating the law.

Democrats ask Treasury not to end Direct File program

A group of roughly 175 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Treasury leadership late Monday, calling on them not to end the IRS’ Direct File program -- an electronic system for filing tax returns directly to the agency for free.

The Associated Press last week reported that the Trump administration plans to eliminate the Direct File program, according to two people familiar with the decision.

Treasury says it hasn’t made a decision about the program’s future.

Led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the lawmakers wrote: “ending this free, easy-to-use, and popular program would be an insult to American taxpayers, eliminating an important alternative to commercial options provided by the tax prep industry.”

RFK Jr. plans to phase out 8 artificial dyes from food supply

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary are expected to detail a regulatory path for removing petroleum-based artificial colors.

Health advocates have long called for the removal of artificial dyes from foods, citing mixed studies indicating they can cause neurobehavioral problems in some children.

White House says the US is doing ‘very well’ on possible China trade deal

White House press secretary Leavitt said at Tuesday’s briefing that she spoke with President Trump about the tariffs on China, saying that the president told her to say “we’re doing very well” regarding a “potential trade deal with China.”

Leavitt said the Trump administration has received 18 proposals from other countries for trade deals with the U.S., adding that “everyone involved wants to see a trade deal happen.”

White House reiterates support for Hegseth and slams dismissed employees

Leavitt said Hegseth is doing “a tremendous job” and “is bringing a monumental change to the Pentagon,” which she said had prompted a “smear campaign” against him.

She was asked by a reporter to square her comments that some of the recently departed officials from the Pentagon were disgruntled and working against Hegseth with the fact that they were part of his inner circle.

“They were Pentagon employees who leaked against their boss,” Leavitt said.

The dismissed employees have said their character is being slandered.

US college presidents speak out against administration interference in higher education

The presidents of nearly 200 U.S. colleges and universities are calling on the Trump administration to stop “unprecedented government overreach and political interference now endangering American higher education.”

A statement issued Tuesday by the American Association of Colleges and Universities and signed by university presidents came a day after Harvard said it was suing the Trump administration to halt a federal freeze on billions of dollars in research funding.

The administration argues its campaign against Harvard, Columbia and other schools is a fight against antisemitism.

In their statement, university presidents said they were speaking with one voice to “reject the coercive use of public research funding” by the government.

Those signing the statement included presidents of private and public universities, community colleges and Christian campuses.

Trump to meet with Norway’s leader at the White House

Leavitt announced Trump will meet at the White House on Thursday with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The meeting comes as Trump is seeking to broker an end to the Russia-Ukraine war and pressure members of NATO, of which Norway is a member, to spend more on defense.

Trump plans to leave Friday for Pope Francis’ funeral

Trump is planning to leave Washington on Friday morning to fly to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral services.

He’ll return Saturday evening, once services are over.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the president’s travel plans during her briefing with reporters on Tuesday. She did not provide details on if Trump will meet with foreign leaders during the trip, or who might travel with him as part of a U.S. delegation.

The White House says more details on travel will be coming.

Trump to travel to the Middle East in May

President Donald Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 to May 16.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the dates at Monday’s news briefing. Trump would be traveling to the Middle East at a time of ongoing tensions with Iran, the Houthis in Yemen and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Trump calls attack in Kashmir 'deeply disturbing'

Trump called reports of the attack on tourists in Kashmir, India “deeply disturbing” and offered support to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media network.

Kellogg will attend Ukraine talks in London, not Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not be attending discussions with Ukrainian and European officials this week in London about peace prospects in Ukraine.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters Tuesday that it was a scheduling issue and that retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump’s envoy for Ukraine and Russia, would be taking part in those talks.

Speaking of Trump and Rubio, Bruce said, “They want diplomacy to work.”

It comes after Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff attended meetings with European and Ukrainian officials last week about efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

After those talks, Rubio said the U.S. may “move on” from trying to secure a peace deal if there is no progress in the coming days, after months of efforts failed to bring an end to the fighting.

Bruce said she could not speak to Russian reports that Witkoff was expected to visit Moscow again this week.

EPA environmental justice workers face layoffs — again

Employees working in environmental justice programs will face layoffs this summer, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The memo, sent late Monday by EPA Assistant Deputy Administrator Travis Voyles, says employees in the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights and regional environmental justice divisions will be laid off as of July 31.

The layoffs are “necessary to align our workforce with the agency’s current and future needs and to ensure the efficient and effective operation of our programs,” he wrote.

About 280 employees will be laid off, and another 175 employees were reassigned to other offices, the agency said. The EPA placed 168 workers on administrative leave in February, but many were later called back to work.

-By Matthew Daly

Anti-Defamation League says anger at Israel is driving antisemitism

The ADL recorded a record 9,354 antisemitic incidents in the United States last year — 58% of them related to Israel — including chants, speeches and signs at rallies.

The ADL’s annual report released Tuesday cites widespread opposition to Israel’s military response in Gaza after the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. And it says it’s “careful to not conflate general criticism of Israel or anti-Israel activism with antisemitism.”

The debate among American Jews over what exactly constitutes antisemitism has led to a balancing act among Jewish leaders as the Trump administration seeks to punish universities and deport pro-Palestinian campus activists.

“The fears of antisemitism are legitimate and real — and we don’t want to see those real fears exploited to undermine democracy,” said Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs. “I feel that a majority of American Jews can believe that two things are true at the same time.”

▶ Read more about the ADL report and reaction to it

Rubio unveils a massive overhaul of the State Department

The plans include reducing staff in the U.S. by 15% and closing and consolidating more than 100 bureaus worldwide as part of the Trump administration’s “America First” mandate.

The reorganization plan, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on social media and detailed in documents obtained by The Associated Press, is the latest effort by the White House to reimagine U.S. foreign policy and scale back the size of the federal government.

“We cannot win the battle for the 21st century with bloated bureaucracy that stifles innovation and misallocates scarce resources,” Rubio said in a department-wide email obtained by The AP.

Plans include consolidating 734 bureaus and offices to 602 as well as transitioning 137 offices “to another location within the Department to increase efficiency,” according to a fact sheet obtained by The AP.

Wall Street rallies and recovers all of Monday’s slide as the dollar and US bond market steady

U.S. stocks are rallying Tuesday after companies reported fatter profits than expected, and other U.S. investments are also steadying a day after falling sharply on worries about President Donald Trump’s trade war and his attacks on the head of the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 was 2.7% higher in afternoon trading and on track to recover most of Monday’s drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 765 points, or 2%, as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 2.2% higher. Every major index recovered all of their losses from sharp drops on Monday.

The value of the U.S. dollar also stabilized after sliding against the euro and other competitors, while Treasury yields held steadier. Sharp, unusual moves in those markets have recently raised worries that Trump’s policies are making investors more skeptical that U.S. investments still deserve their reputations as the world’s safest.

Colorado fights Trump administration bid to help imprisoned loyalist

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser accused the Justice Department of wielding “political power” to give unprecedented help to a former county election clerk who was convicted of letting Trump supporters access election equipment after his 2020 defeat.

Trump administration prosecutors are trying to intervene in the case of Tina Peters, who wants to be released from prison while she appeals her conviction and nine-year sentence. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Denver.

Peters’ case is among those the government has said it is reviewing for “abuses of the criminal justice process.” Weiser’s office said the Justice Department has not given any good reason why it should intervene.

“Tina Peters was not prosecuted because of any political pressure; she was prosecuted because she broke the law,” lawyers from Weiser’s office said in a filing.

A state judge sentenced Peters in October to nine years.

▶ Read more about today’s court hearing

Trump has always had a high tolerance for chaos

He’s shunned traditional policy deliberations to entertain divergent opinions and viewing unpredictability as a negotiating tool. He’s spent years fostering a competitive atmosphere among his staff, who are often chosen for their devotion and penchant for aggression.

There’s a risk for more turmoil in the months ahead, as Trump presses forward with a dramatic overhaul of the federal bureaucracy, international trade, foreign policy and more.

John Bolton, Trump’s first-term national security adviser who later wrote a tell-all book about the president’s inner circle, said the drama reflects the lack of consistent ideology and the inexperience of many administration officials.

“The only thing they have in common is the belief that they should show personal fealty to Trump,” Bolton said. “That got them the job. That may in fact keep them in the job. But it shows how fundamentally unserious they are.”

▶ Read more about conflict within the Trump administration

DC weighs layoffs and other cuts as House leaves capital city in budget limbo

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Council are scrambling to address a financial crisis created when the Republican-controlled House of Representatives recessed without voting on a fix to a city budget hole.

To address it, Bowser’s government has ordered a spending freeze on new hires, promotions, bonuses and contracts. An overtime freeze starts Sunday. And she expects to receive a detailed plan for potential layoffs and furloughs by week’s end.

Bowser also has invoked a 2009 law allowing the city to increase spending by 6%. That shrinks the shortfall to $410 million, instead of $1.1 billion. She’s walking a public tightrope, balancing elected responsibilities and demands of the president and Congress as some rekindle calls for D.C. statehood.

Trump speaks with the Israeli prime minister

Trump said his conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday touched on Iran, trade and other subjects, and he found agreement with the foreign leader.

The Republican president said in a post on Truth Social that “The call went very well — We are on the same side of every issue.”

Trump endorses two GOP candidates as they compete for Arizona governor

Trump already made his Republican primary pick — housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson. She’s been trying to eliminate any daylight between herself and the president, touting Trump’s endorsement and eagerly embracing him and his policies.

Now Trump says he’s also endorsing her rival, U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, who formerly chaired the House’s hard-right Freedom Caucus and was president of the Arizona Senate. Biggs has long been a close Trump ally and supported his stolen election claims.

“When Andy Biggs decided to run for Governor, quite unexpectedly, I had a problem — Two fantastic candidates, two terrific people, two wonderful champions, and it is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH,” Trump said Monday in a post on Truth Social.

The GOP primary winner will face likely face Gov. Katie Hobbs, who has no serious Democratic challenger.

▶ Read more on Trump and the Arizona governor’s race

Roche announces $50B investment in US over next 5 years

The Swiss pharmaceuticals powerhouse announced Tuesday that the investment will create 12,000 jobs.

The Basel-based company envisions high-tech research and development sites and new manufacturing facilities in California, Indiana, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Trump has urged foreign businesses to invest more in the United States, saying his sweeping tariffs are meant to reduce the U.S. trade deficit in sales of goods.

Roche spokesperson Rebekka Schnell said in an e-mail that the company isn’t specifying how much of the $50 billion was announced for the first time on Tuesday, and that some was already being spent or planned.

▶ Read more about the Roche deal and Trump’s negotiations with Switzerland

Supreme Court hears religious rights dispute over LGBTQ books in schools

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments over the religious rights of parents in Maryland to remove their children from elementary school classes that use storybooks with LGBTQ characters.

Tuesday’s case is the latest dispute involving religion to come before justices who have repeatedly endorsed claims of religious discrimination in recent years.

The Montgomery County public schools introduced the storybooks to better reflect the district’s diverse population. Some parents sued after the district stopped allowing them to pull their kids from the book lessons.

▶ Read more about the Supreme Court arguments in Mahmoud v. Taylor

Some GOP states are targeting driver’s licenses issued to immigrants illegally in the US

As Trump cracks down on illegal immigration, Republican legislators lawmakers are pushing new state laws targeting people lacking legal status to live in the U.S. Nineteen other states and Washington, D.C., issue driver’s licenses regardless of whether residents can prove their legal presence.

In Florida, motorists with special out-of-state driver’s licenses issued to those in the U.S. illegally are not welcome to drive. Wyoming’s governor enacted a comparable ban this year. And Tennessee’s governor said he will sign similar legislation sent to his desk.

On May 7, the U.S. will start enforcing national standards for state driver’s licenses. Licenses compliant with the REAL ID Act are marked with a star and require applicants to provide a Social Security number and proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency.

▶ Read more on how states are targeting driver’s licenses differently

Mahmoud Khalil’s wife gave birth without him after ICE denied his plea for temporary release

Khalil, a Columbia University activist held in a detention center in Jena, Louisiana, requested a two-week furlough on Sunday morning, noting that his wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, had gone into labor eight days earlier than expected. Their child was born Monday in New York, according to emails shared with The Associated Press.

His lawyers had said he would be “open to any combination of conditions” to allow the temporary release, but an ICE official promptly wrote back denying the request.

“My son and I should not be navigating his first days on earth without Mahmoud,” she added. “ICE and the Trump administration have stolen these precious moments from our family in an attempt to silence Mahmoud’s support for Palestinian freedom.”

A message seeking comment was left with ICE officials.

Vance calls for greater ties with India, hails progress on trade talks

The U.S. vice president talked up an expected bilateral trade deal with India by calling Tuesday for enhanced engagement. He said India should buy more U.S. defense equipment and energy and allow Washington greater access to its market.

Vance said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had finalized the terms of reference for the trade negotiation, a vital step towards setting the road map for a final agreement aimed at more than doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

“I believe there is much that India and America can accomplish together,” Vance said in the western city of Jaipur, where and his wife Usha and their three children were sightseeing during their four-day visit to India.

▶ Read more about Vance’s India trip

US, global economic outlook worsens in response to Trump’s tariffs, IMF says

The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that due to uncertainty over Trump’s plans, the global economy will grow just 2.8% this year, down from its 3.3% forecast in January. U.S. economic growth will come in at just 1.8% this year, down sharply from its previous forecast of 2.7% and a full percentage point below its 2024 expansion.

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook raised the odds of a U.S. recession this year from 25% to 37%. Economists at JPMorgan say the chances of a U.S. recession are now 60%.

“We are entering a new era,” chief IMF economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said. “This global economic system that has operated for the last eighty years is being reset.”

▶ Read more about the IMF’s World Economic Outlook

Defense secretary again denies sharing classified info despite reports that operational details were pulled from secure military comms

Hegseth doubled down during a Tuesday morning Fox and Friends interview, insisting that the information on airstrike launches and bomb drop times that he shared with his wife and brother and dozens of others in two separate Signal chats was not classified.

Hegseth didn’t deny the existence of a separate chat, instead attacking the media and his former staff, which he accused of leaking information about the chats.

His repeat denial comes as NBC News reported Tuesday that the information Hegseth posted came directly from secure communications from the head of U.S. Central Command, Gen. Erik Kurilla.

The Pentagon’s inspector general is investigating the chats.

Hegseth says he’s never doubted his decision to become defense secretary

“Oh, not for a minute,” Hegseth said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”

“I haven’t blinked, and I won’t blink because this job is too big and too important for the American people, and I’m grateful for every opportunity the president’s given,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth had a rocky road to confirmation and is under investigation by the Defense Department’s acting inspector general for allegedly sharing classified information over the Signal messaging app and with people outside of the military, like his wife. Close advisers recently were dismissed from top roles at the Pentagon, leading to questions about Hegseth’s leadership and viability. Trump has dismissed the allegations.

Wall Street opens slightly higher amid skepticism about the strength and safety of US investments

President Donald Trump’s trade war and his attacks on the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have sent markets sharply lower.

Futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq rose less than 1% before the bell, far from recovering Monday’s loss of more than 2% as Trump stepped up his public criticism of Powell.

Trump has been demanding that the central bank lower its key interest rate to boost the economy. Trump called Powell “a major loser” and declared that the central bank no longer needs to keep interest rates elevated to suppress inflation. The Fed has resisted lowering rates quickly, which could reignite inflation after it soared to more than 9% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any attempt to unseat Powell would likely set off a crisis in global financial markets.

▶ Read more about today’s developments in financial markets

As controversies pile up, Trump allies increasingly turn on one another

The infighting and backstabbing that plagued Trump’s first term have returned as a threat to his second, with deepening fissures over trade, national security and questions of personal loyalty.

The latest turmoil threatens to engulf the Pentagon, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has pushed out top advisers and faces fresh controversy over sharing sensitive information about airstrikes in Yemen outside of classified channels. A former Pentagon spokesperson who was ousted last week wrote in Politico that Trump should fire Hegseth for presiding over a “full-blown meltdown.”

The interpersonal drama is not — at least yet — a dominant plot line of Trump’s return to the White House. But its reemergence after a period of relative discipline in his ranks reflects a turbulent management style that has been suppressed or papered over, not reformed.

▶ Read more about the infighting within the Trump administration

Trump says he’ll give commencement addresses at West Point and the University of Alabama

Trump called the institutions “two really GREAT places” as he announced his upcoming schedule in a social media post.

It’s tradition for the commander in chief to speak at one of the military service academies and West Point’s commencement is May 24.

Alabama’s website says commencement ceremonies are May 2-4.

Vance and Modi meet in New Delhi to discuss trade deal and avoid US tariffs

Vance held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as New Delhi looks to avoid American tariffs, negotiate a bilateral trade deal with Washington and strengthen ties with the Trump administration.

Vance, who is on a largely personal four-day visit to India, met with Modi at his residence in New Delhi and the two leaders “reviewed and positively assessed the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation,” Modi’s office said in a statement. They also “welcomed the significant progress” in the negotiations of an expected trade deal between the two countries, the statement said.

The White House, in a statement, said that Vance and Modi set the terms for ongoing talks, “laying down a roadmap for further discussions.” It’s a sign that talks are moving forward but remain far from finalized, though Trump administration officials also spoke with their counterparts from India in a sign of the high level of engagement.

The Trump administration has portrayed its strategy of tariffs as forcing negotiations that could limit the reach and influence of China, the world’s dominant manufacturer.

▶ Read more about Vance and Modi’s meeting

Harvard sues Trump administration to stop the freeze of more than $2 billion in grants

Harvard University announced Monday that it has filed suit to halt a federal freeze on more than $2.2 billion in grants after the institution said it would defy the Trump administration’s demands to limit activism on campus.

In an April 11 letter to Harvard, the Trump administration had called for broad government and leadership reforms at the university and changes to its admissions policies. It also demanded the university audit views of diversity on campus and stop recognizing some student clubs. The administration has argued that universities allowed antisemitism to go unchecked at campus protests last year against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Harvard President Alan Garber said the university would not bend to the demands. Hours later, the government froze billions of dollars in federal funding.

Harvard’s suit called the funding freeze “arbitrary and capricious,” saying it violated its First Amendment rights and the statutory provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Within hours, the White House lashed back.

▶ Read more about the lawsuit