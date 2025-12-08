ABC signs Jimmy Kimmel to a one-year contract extension, months after temporary suspension

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump won't be getting his wish. ABC said Monday it has signed late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel to a one-year contract extension.

Kimmel's previous, multiyear contract had been set to expire next May, so the extension will keep him on the air until at least May 2027.

Kimmel's future looked questionable in September, when ABC suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for remarks made following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Following a public outcry, ABC lifted the suspension, and Kimmel returned to the air with much stronger ratings than he had before.

He continued his relentless joking at the president's expense, leading Trump to urge the network to “get the bum off the air” in a social media post last month. The post followed Kimmel's nearly 10-minute monologue on Trump and the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Kimmel was even on Trump's mind Sunday as the president hosted the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington.

“I've watched some of the people that host,” Trump said. “I've watched some of the people that host. Jimmy Kimmel was horrible, and some of these people, if I can't beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don't think I should be president.”

Kimmel has hosted the Oscars four times, but he's never hosted the Kennedy Center show.

Just last week, Kimmel was needling Trump on the president's approval ratings. “There are gas stations on Yelp with higher approval ratings than Trump right now,” he said.

Kimmel will be staying longer than late-night colleague Stephen Colbert at CBS. The network announced this summer it was ending Colbert's show next May for economic reasons, even though it is the top-rated network show in late-night television.

ABC has aired Kimmel's late-night show since 2003, during a time of upheaval in the industry. Like much of broadcast television, late-night ratings are down. Viewers increasingly turn to watching monologues online the day after they appear.

Most of Kimmel's recent renewals have been multiyear extensions. There was no immediate word on whose choice it was to extend his current contract by one year.

Following Kirk’s killing, Kimmel was criticized for saying that “the MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” The Nexstar and Sinclair television ownership groups said it would take Kimmel off the air, leading to ABC's suspension.

When he returned to the air, Kimmel did not apologize for his remarks, but he said he did not intend to blame any specific group for Kirk's assassination. He said “it was never my intention to make the light of the murder of a young man.”

David Bauder writes about the intersection of media and entertainment for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social.