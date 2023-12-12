Trump is giving away pieces of suit worn in his mug shot – with a $4,600 catch

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has offered fans the chance to buy an “historic” gift for loved ones this Christmas – a piece of the suit worn while taking his now infamous mugshot – for the bargain price of $4,600.

On Tuesday, the former president announced that a new series of his digital trading cards, titled The Mugshot Edition, was now on sale.

When customers purchase 47 of the digital trading cards, featuring various patriotic pop art depictions of Mr Trump – at $99 a pop – they will also be gifted a special physical card.

That card will feature a strip of material taken from the suit worn by Mr Trump when he was formally arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, on 24 August . The resulting picture was the first-ever mugshot of a United States president.

The photo shows the former president with a furrowed brow and a stern look.

To receive the physical card, buyers must purchase 47 digital cards or more in a single transaction, which comes to a total of $4,653. Those who do will also be invited to a special gala dinner with Mr Trump at his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida.

On the Collect Trump Cards website, the deal is described as “not just a keepsake.. [but] a piece of history and a testament to resilience.”

The now infamous picture of Mr Trump was taken after his formal arrest in August (AFP)

“It stands as a symbol of President Trump’s unwavering commitment and his enduring dedication to the American Dream,” the description read.

A picture of the suit is also featured on the website, giving its value as “priceless”.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, announcing the new card collection, Mr Trump, joked about the collection.

Fans of Mr Trump will have the chance to receive a piece of the suit he wore while taking his now infamous mugshot (CollectTrumpCards.com)

“Hi everyone, this is your favorite president Donald J Trump with some very exciting news… I’m back with my latest series called the mugshot edition. I wonder where that came from?” he said.

Speaking about the special physical card he continued: “It is an authentic piece of the suit I wore when I took that now famous mugshot and it was a great suit, believe me a really good suit to cut up and you’re gonna get a piece out.

“I’ll be autographing some of them. It’s a true collector’s item.

“This is something to give to your family to your kids and grandchildren with the purchase of 47 of the Trump digital trading cards.”

Mr Trump added: “Some people call these cards pop art or modern art. I wish I looked as good as I do on those cards, and I can tell you they give me muscles where, believe me, I don’t have them.

“Go right now and collect your own exclusive piece of American history and we’ll all have fun together. Have a good life.”

(CollectTrumpCards.com)

The new trading cards are not the only way the former president and businessman is cashing in on his legal troubles this holiday season.

According to Mr Trump’s campaign website, his office is now also selling “never surrender” Christmas items emblazoned with his mugshot, including wrapping paper and a stocking.

Mr Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” baseball caps are also being offered in the traditional red and green with a Christmas lights embellishment.

The hats are currently on sale for $50 each, while the wrapping paper is being sold for $35. The stocking is priced at $25.

Some of the items, including the wrapping paper and a Christmas ornament, are being offered as “free gifts” with donations higher than the items’ price on the website if purchased through fundraising emails.