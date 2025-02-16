Trump plans to attend NASCAR's Daytona 500 for the second time as president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is planning to attend Sunday's Daytona 500 for the second time as president and help further burnish his image as a sports fan.

He was at the race in 2020 while running for a second term. Trump was given the honor of being grand marshal of NASCAR's biggest and most prestigious event of the year and delivered the command for drivers to start their engines.

Trump also thrilled thousands of NASCAR fans in the stands with an Air Force One flyover before he rode in the presidential limousine onto the Daytona International Speedway.

Last weekend, the Republican made history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. Trump also attends college football games and UFC fights and is an avid golfer.

Asked what he enjoyed most about NASCAR, Trump said during a 2020 interview with Fox News that it was the bravery and courage of the drivers pursuing “pure American glory."

He described the Daytona 500 as a "legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years. The tens of thousands of patriots here today have come for the fast cars and the world-class motorsports. But NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country.’’

The sport's fans are seen as leaning conservative.

At the White House in 2018, Trump honored NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing.

Last May, as a former president and candidate for reelection, Trump attended the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the swing state of North Carolina.

One NASCAR driver said having a president on hand Sunday for “one of our biggest days of the year is special.”

“It certainly brings a lot of eyes and a different perspective to what we do down here for this race," said Chase Elliott.