Watch live as Donald Trump campaigns in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania on Tuesday (29 October), just hours after claiming his racist MSG rally was a “love fest”.

Earlier today, the former US president held a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, where he called his controversial rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday “an absolute love-fest.”

“The love in that room, it was breathtaking and you could have filled it many many time with the people that couldn’t get in,” he told supporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

“It was an absolute love-fest and it was my honor to be involved.”

The event has been heavily criticized following racist remarks by speakers including comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who took aim at Black people, Jews, and described Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”