Watch live: Donald Trump holds campaign rally in North Carolina

Watch live as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday (30 October).

With less than a week to go in the US presidential election race, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their final pitches to voters, with both set to appear in the battleground state today.

In each of these seven states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — neither Harris nor Trump has established a secure lead, with polling averages showing that the candidates are within two points of each other.

This means that nearly 100 Electoral College votes are ripe for the taking and will not be secure until next week.